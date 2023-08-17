STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE APPOINTMENT OF AMBASSADOR TEODORO LOCSIN JR. AS SPECIAL ENVOY TO CHINA FOR SPECIAL CONCERNS

It's an interesting move by the President, I must say as it came on the heels of a series of disturbing incidents in the West Philippine Sea involving the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Although we have yet to be informed of the extent of his authority or role given to him by the President, Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) secretary and as the Philippine ambassador to the United Nations.

As an experienced diplomat and skilled communicator, his deep understanding of diplomatic protocol, international relations, and the nuances of various issues will enable him to engage with China on a wide range of concerns. Clear communication is crucial for building mutual understanding and finding common ground.

Pinatuyan din ng Pangulo ang pagiging tapat niya sa mga naunang pahayag na nais niyang tugunan ang mga alitan sa teritoryo ng Pilipinas sa China sa pamamagitan ng diplomatikong negosasyon at panindigan ang pagiging "friend to all and an enemy to none" ng ating bansa.

The success of Locsin's role as a special envoy will depend on his ability to navigate the intricacies of international diplomacy, communicate effectively, and foster a productive atmosphere for a dialogue between the two countries. Observers will be keenly watching how he will handle the complexities of his role and whether this will lead to positive developments insofar as our country's relations with China is concerned.