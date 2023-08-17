Stay vigilant against SMS of unknown origin to avoid falling prey to online investment traps
MACAU, August 17 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has recently uncovered a scam where swindlers randomly send promotional SMS messages to residents, alleging they are senior analysts from some investment firms. They claim they have an investment plan with returns several times the initial amount and attach a link in the SMS for victims to contact them.
PJ advises the public to:
- Never readily believe in investment plans promoted by strangers you have never met.
- Make investments through legally registered financial institutions and solicit professional advice.
- Refrain from investing in projects that have high returns and sure profits.
- Avoid readily accepting requests to transfer or remit funds to a third party or provide bank account information.
- Guard your personal information well, and do not reveal such information online.
- Call the Judiciary Police's Anti-scam hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 if you suspect you have been defrauded.