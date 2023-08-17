Evening concerts at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in August present lively and poetic melodies

MACAU, August 17 - In order to promote public appreciation and participation in culture and arts, as well as to build more performance platforms for local artistic and cultural practitioners, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will hold evening concerts at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in the second half of each month, between July and November, gathering musicians from various regions and different languages to present a variety of musical performances in different music genres and promote exchanges. The concert “lively and poetic melodies” will be held at 4pm on 19 August. Admission is free. Residents and tourists are welcome to participate.

The theme of the evening concert in August is “lively and poetic melodies”. Local singer-songwriter and landscape designer, Willy Tjen, singer and illustrator, YCC, and musical duo Iron Son were invited to perform in the concerts. Local singer-songwriter Willy Tjen, known for his charismatic voice and guitar techniques, actively participates in musical events across the strait, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. YCC is active in the local performing arts scene and participates in various large-scale events. She has released a mini-album titled “YCC” and participated in the composition of several local original albums. Her original song “Spring Love” recorded in 360MV won the “Best Creative MV” award in the first edition of “OOH! Macau MV Awards”. The musical duo Iron Son is composed of vocalist Iron and music producer Jason, and they jointly manage an eponymous music channel on YouTube, which has garnered over 2 million views since its launch.

The exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10am to 6pm, while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day. Due to programming, the “Busking Point” in the shipyard area will be closed on the days of the evening concerts. For more information about the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, and Xiaohongshu account “Enjoy Macao”.

Programme of the evening concerts at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards*

Date Time Theme 19 August (Saturday) 4pm to 5:30pm Lively and poetic melodies 16 September (Saturday) Local bands 21 October (Saturday) Songs in Portuguese, English and Mandarin 18 November (Saturday) Original songs by independent musicians

*The content of each concert will depend on the actual situation of the event.