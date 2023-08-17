[MICE + Tourism] 2023MIECF Green Forum Session 1 Discusses the Sustainable Development of Bleisure Tourism

MACAU, August 17 - The 2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2023MIECF) will be held from 17 to 20 August. One of the highlight activities, “Green Business Co-operation Day: Green Forum Session 1”, will be staged at 2:30pm on the first day of the event (17 August) at the Sicily Meeting Room in the Venetian Macao. Building on last year’s co-operation achievements, the Green Forum will be co-organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) once again under the theme of “Green x Innovation x Business Opportunities – Empowering the Sustainable Development of Bleisure Tourism”. Registration for the session is now open.

Special report and expert insight turbocharge the green development of “Tourism+”

In line with the “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy, this year’s Green Forum, comprising three parts, will focus on green bleisure (business + leisure) tourism. PwC will present the report on Guangdong-Macao’s integrated and sustainable development of cultural tourism, convention and exhibition, with the hope of offering some lessons and inspirations for the green and sustainable development for Macao’s “Tourism+” and Macao-Hengqin’s MICE integration. Furthermore, a representative of the China Tourism Academy will be invited to deliver a keynote speech on the green development trends and potential in bleisure tourism. It is believed that the China Tourism Academy, as a professional research institute affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, will bring professional analysis and insights.

Industry leaders share greenovation experience

There will also be a keynote discussion during the third part of the Forum, where professional research institutes and leaders of renowned enterprises and organisations along relevant value chains, including tourism services, transportation, tourism facility construction and design, and tourism talent training, will be invited to discuss the innovative green technological products, solutions and practical experience beneficial to the sustainable development of bleisure tourism. Simultaneous interpreting in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English will be available at the venue, together with event livestreaming. Academics and professionals from the tourism, industry and commerce, and environmental protection communities are welcomed at this Forum.

To register for the session, please scan the QR code in the attachment or visit wj.qq.com/s2/12818846/251a/ to access the registration link. The Green Forum continues to seek accreditation as “Continuous Professional Development (CPD)” activities in architecture, engineering and city planning, and certificates of attendance will be issued to the participants. For queries, please call us on 8798 9675 or 8798 9364 during office hours.

MIECF establishes a platform to spearhead green development

Organised by the Macao SAR Government, the 2023MIECF is a professional exhibition held in Macao that continues the efforts towards “carbon neutrality”. It leads green development by building up a platform for new international co-operation through a train of activities, including the Green Showcase, Green Forum, Green Matching, and Green Public Day.