[Expanding Environmental Business Opportunities] 2023MIECF Green Matching Promotes International Exchange and Co-operation on Environmental Protection

MACAU, August 17 - To facilitate green co-operation, assist enterprises in achieving green and low-carbon development, and expand green business opportunities, the Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) continues to provide services such as Green Matching to help traders across the globe seize new opportunities for environmental co-operation.

Themed business matching sessions to facilitate green co-operation in various fields

The 2023MIECF will invite business associations from home and abroad to attend a number of themed one-on-one matching sessions on co-operation between Macao and Hengqin governments on environmental protection and sustainable green projects, large integrated resorts, green finance, Portuguese-speaking countries, and more. MIECF will serve as a green platform pushing forward international exchange and co-operation on environmental protection.

Traders interested in participating in Green Matching can now register their matching needs by scanning the QR code on the attached poster or logging in to https://www.macaomiecf.com/miecf2023/event/green_matching. The event will pair the traders with suitable partners and arrange on-site meeting based on their preferences. A professional translation service will be available at the event venue, and personnel will offer consulting and other supporting services on-site in the Green Matching Area if required.

Concurrent activities on “1+4” themes to boost diversification and green development

In line with the “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy adopted by the Macao SAR Government, a whole range of activities will be held concurrently during this year’s MIECF, including forums, seminars, and awards ceremonies. These activities will revolve around big health, traditional Chinese medicine, green hotels, carbon neutrality, green finance, and artificial intelligence, allowing the attendants to have a deeper understanding of the latest green trends in related fields, and to identify investment opportunities in the global environmental market. Meanwhile, they will also further increase the influence of MIECF and enhance its leading role in the industry.

A series of forums to be held in Hengqin

During the 2023MIECF, forums will be held concurrently in Macao and Hengqin for the first time to adopt the “multi-venue event” pattern and strengthen co-operation between the two regions in this regard, thereby reinforcing resource sharing and generating synergetic effects. Moreover, delegations from the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region will join the trip to the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to participate in environmental inspections and matching sessions.

Hosted by the Macao SAR Government, the 2023MIECF will be held from 17 to 20 August (Thursday to Sunday) under the theme of “Building an Ecological Civilisation Through Innovative Initiatives”, with an aim of promoting international exchange and co-operation on environmental protection between governments, industries, universities, research institutes, users and investors.