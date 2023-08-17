Submit Release
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 112.3% year-over-year to RMB1,093 million (US$151 million), compared with RMB515 million for the same period of 2022.
     
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB239 million (US$33 million), compared with RMB60 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1, which excluded share-based compensation expenses from net income, for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 312.9% year-over-year to RMB249 million (US$34 million), compared with RMB60 million for the same period of 2022.
     
  • EBITDA (non-GAAP)2 for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB334 million (US$46 million), compared with RMB104 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)3, which excluded share-based compensation expenses from EBITDA, for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 232.4% year-over-year to RMB344 million (US$47 million), compared with RMB104 million for the same period of 2022.

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter of 2023 Operational Highlights

As of June 30, 2023, there were 1,034 hotels with a total of 120,404 hotel rooms in operation across Atour’s hotel network, representing a rapid increase of 24.0% and 24.2% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, there were 523 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.

The average daily room rate4 (“ADR”) was RMB475 for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB362 for the second quarter of 2022 and RMB443 for the previous quarter. The ADR for the second quarter of 2023 recovered to 109.8% of 2019’s level for the same period.

The occupancy rate4 was 77.1% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 65.5% for the second quarter of 2022 and 72.5% for the previous quarter. The occupancy rate for the second quarter of 2023 recovered to 103.6% of 2019’s level for the same period.

The revenue per available room4 (“RevPAR”) was RMB384 for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB251 for the second quarter of 2022 and RMB337 for the previous quarter. The RevPAR for the second quarter of 2023 recovered to 114.8% of 2019’s level for the same period.

The GMV5 generated from our scenario-based retail business was RMB267 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 283.9% year-over-year.

“We are delighted to report a strong second quarter of 2023. Our remarkable performance in both hotel and scenario-based retail businesses further strengthened Atour’s competitiveness and leading position in the industry,” said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. “Our unwavering dedication to providing customers with exceptional experiences continued to differentiate Atour and enhance our brand awareness, resulting in high operating efficiency and full recovery across OCC, ADR and RevPAR. The new hotel signings reached a quarterly record high, propelling us towards our mid-term goal of having 2,000 premier hotels by 2025. Furthermore, we have been proactively discovering and satisfying customers’ evolving demands and have expanded our customer base beyond just accommodation, enabling us to promote the prosperity of our scenario-based retail business. Going forward, we will continue to uphold our commitment to providing a ‘Chinese experience’ while driving Atour’s healthy and sustainable growth,” Mr. Wang concluded.


Second Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

            
(RMB in thousands)   Q2 2022     Q2 2023  
           
Revenues:            
Manachised hotels   295,134     626,483  
Leased hotels   142,874     219,524  
Retail revenues and others   76,575     246,702  
Net revenues   514,583     1,092,709  
             

Net revenues. Our net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 112.3% to RMB1,093 million (US$151 million) from RMB515 million for the same period of 2022, mainly driven by the robust growth in both hotel and scenario-based retail businesses as we continued to recover rapidly since the beginning of 2023.

  • Manachised hotels. Revenues from our manachised hotels for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 112.3% to RMB626 million (US$86 million) from RMB295 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily driven by the ongoing expansion of our hotel network and the growth of RevPAR. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 801 as of June 30, 2022, to 1,001 as of June 30, 2023. RevPAR of our manachised hotels surpassed 2019’s level and increased to RMB377 for the second quarter of 2023 from RMB246 for the same period of 2022.
     
  • Leased hotels. Revenues from our leased hotels for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 53.6% to RMB220 million (US$30 million) from RMB143 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to the rebound in RevPAR, which surpassed 2019’s level and increased to RMB537 for the second quarter of 2023 from RMB333 for the same period of 2022.
     
  • Retail revenues and others. Revenues from retail and others for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 222.2% to RMB247 million (US$34 million) from RMB77 million for the same period of 2022, with scenario-based retail revenues growing by 297.8% year-over-year to RMB212 million. This increase was driven by widespread recognition of our retail brand and solid product positioning, as well as advanced product development and distribution capabilities.
   
Q2 2022		   Q2 2023
(RMB in thousands)        
Operating costs and expenses:        
Hotel operating costs   (325,107 )   (509,513 )
Other operating costs   (41,682 )   (120,821 )
Selling and marketing expenses   (31,756 )   (94,400 )
General and administrative expenses   (41,859 )   (73,450 )
Technology and development expenses   (15,962 )   (17,831 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (456,366 )   (816,015 )
             

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB816 million (US$113 million). Excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses of RMB10 million, operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 76.6% to RMB806 million, compared with RMB456 million for the same period of 2022.

  • Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 56.7% to RMB510 million (US$70 million) from RMB325 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as supply chain costs, associated with the continued growth of our hotel business. Hotel operating costs accounted for 60.2% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 74.2% for the same period of 2022. The decrease was attributable to the increase in hotel revenues driven by the ongoing expansion of our hotel network and the growth of RevPAR.
     
  • Other operating costs primarily consist of costs for our scenario-based retail business and other businesses. Other operating costs for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 189.9% to RMB121 million (US$17 million) from RMB42 million for the same period of 2022, primarily driven by increased costs alongside the rapid growth of our scenario-based retail business. Other operating costs accounted for 49.0% of retail revenues and others for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 54.4% for the same period of 2022. The decrease was attributable to the improving profitability of our retail business.
     
  • Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 197.3% to RMB94 million (US$13 million) from RMB32 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was mainly due to our increased investment in branding enhancement and the rapid growth of our scenario-based retail business through online channels. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 8.6% of net revenues for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2022.
     
  • General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB73 million (US$10 million). Excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses of RMB9 million, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 54.0% to RMB64 million, compared with RMB42 million for the same period of 2022. General and administrative expenses, excluding the impact from share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 5.9% of net revenues for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 8.1% for the same period of 2022.
     
  • Technology and development expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB18 million (US$2.5 million), compared with RMB16 million for the same period of 2022.

Other operating income primarily consists of income from government subsidies and value-added tax related benefits. Other operating income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 26.5% to RMB30 million (US$4 million) from RMB24 million for the same period of 2022.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB307 million (US$42 million), compared with RMB82 million for the same period of 2022.

Other expenses, net for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4 million (US$0.5 million), compared with RMB2 million for the same period of 2022.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB79 million (US$11 million), compared with RMB24 million for the same period of 2022.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB239 million (US$33 million), compared with RMB60 million for the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses, for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB249 million (US$34 million), representing an increase of 312.9% compared with RMB60 million for the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted income per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the second quarter of 2023, basic income per share was RMB0.59 (US$0.08), and diluted income per share was RMB0.57 (US$0.08). Basic income per ADS for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1.77 (US$0.24), and diluted income per ADS was RMB1.71 (US$0.24).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB334 million (US$46 million), compared with RMB104 million for the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation expenses from EBITDA, for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB344 million (US$47 million), representing an increase of 232.4% compared with RMB104 million for the same period of 2022.

Cash flows. Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2023 was RMB520 million (US$72 million). Investing cash inflow and financing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2023 were RMB149 million (US$20 million) and RMB140 million (US$19 million), respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB2.5 billion (US$349 million).

Debt financing. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB73 million (US$10 million) and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB260 million.

1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.
2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.
3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.
4 The ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on the tax inclusive room rates.
“ADR” (exclusive of requisitioned or temporarily closed hotels) refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use;
“Occupancy rate” (exclusive of requisitioned or temporarily closed hotels) refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;
“RevPAR” (exclusive of requisitioned or temporarily closed hotels) refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.
5 “GMV” refers to gross merchandise value, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed by our end customers with us or our franchisees, as the case may be, and sold as part of our retail business, regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the prices of the ordered products net of any discounts offered to our end customer.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income (loss), which is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release.

The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization expense comprises a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company’s performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding share-based compensation expenses which are not expected to result in cash payment. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations as the excluded items have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop a scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com.

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
             
    As of   As of
    December 31,   June 30,
    2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   USD1
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   1,589,161   2,528,662   348,718
Short-term investments   157,808   -   -
Accounts receivable   132,699   124,641   17,189
Prepayments and other current assets   133,901   214,451   29,574
Amounts due from related parties   53,630   96,141   13,258
Inventories   57,460   85,141   11,741
Total current assets   2,124,659   3,049,036   420,480
Non-current assets            
Restricted cash   946   644   89
Contract costs   67,270   77,781   10,726
Property and equipment, net   360,300   330,994   45,646
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,932,000   1,809,451   249,535
Intangible assets, net   5,537   4,942   682
Goodwill   17,446   17,446   2,406
Other assets   141,335   129,078   17,801
Deferred tax assets   112,533   97,447   13,439
Total non-current assets   2,637,367   2,467,783   340,324
Total assets   4,762,026   5,516,819   760,804
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
Current liabilities            
Operating lease liabilities, current   319,598   301,353   41,558
Accounts payable   184,901   339,768   46,858
Deferred revenue, current   202,996   267,169   36,844
Salary and welfare payable   103,539   118,103   16,287
Accrued expenses and other payables   330,282   545,805   75,270
Income taxes payable   31,336   88,475   12,201
Short-term borrowings   142,828   70,848   9,770
Current portion of long-term borrowings   29,130   -   -
Amounts due to related parties   3,004   727   100
Total current liabilities   1,347,614   1,732,248   238,888
Non-current liabilities            
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   1,805,402   1,673,638   230,805
Deferred revenue, non-current   277,841   323,437   44,604
Long-term borrowings, non-current portion   2,000   2,000   276
Other non-current liabilities   141,763   167,321   23,075
Total non-current liabilities   2,227,006   2,166,396   298,760
Total liabilities   3,574,620   3,898,644   537,648

1 Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the second quarter of 2023 and as of June 30, 2023 are solely for readers’ convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2513 representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2023.


ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
             
    As of   As of
    December 31,   June 30,
    2022     2023  
    RMB   RMB   USD1
Shareholders’ equity            
Class A ordinary shares   229     243     34  
Class B ordinary shares   56     56     8  
Additional paid in capital   1,286,189     1,437,753     198,275  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)   (78,304 )   176,733     24,373  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,865 )   12,127     1,671  
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to shareholders of the Company   1,197,305     1,626,912     224,361  
Non-controlling interests   (9,899 )   (8,737 )   (1,205 )
Total shareholders’ equity   1,187,406     1,618,175     223,156  
Commitments and contingencies   -     -     -  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   4,762,026     5,516,819     760,804  



ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    RMB   RMB   USD1   RMB   RMB   USD1
Revenues:                        
Manachised hotels   295,134     626,483     86,396     568,939     1,073,281     148,012  
Leased hotels   142,874     219,524     30,274     254,455     406,834     56,105  
Retail revenues and others   76,575     246,702     34,022     143,303     386,530     53,305  
Net revenues   514,583     1,092,709     150,692     966,697     1,866,645     257,422  
Operating costs and expenses:                        
Hotel operating costs   (325,107 )   (509,513 )   (70,265 )   (648,275 )   (891,145 )   (122,895 )
Other operating costs   (41,682 )   (120,821 )   (16,662 )   (73,605 )   (192,475 )   (26,544 )
Selling and marketing expenses   (31,756 )   (94,400 )   (13,018 )   (55,532 )   (150,409 )   (20,742 )
General and administrative expenses   (41,859 )   (73,450 )   (10,129 )   (87,377 )   (266,654 )   (36,773 )
Technology and development expenses   (15,962 )   (17,831 )   (2,459 )   (33,770 )   (34,621 )   (4,774 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (456,366 )   (816,015 )   (112,533 )   (898,559 )   (1,535,304 )   (211,728 )
Other operating income   23,668     29,948     4,130     26,767     37,178     5,127  
Income from operations   81,885     306,642     42,289     94,905     368,519     50,821  
Interest income   3,681     7,513     1,036     5,598     12,356     1,704  
Gain from short-term investments   2,004     8,968     1,237     3,764     14,322     1,975  
Interest expense   (1,831 )   (1,676 )   (231 )   (3,321 )   (3,603 )   (497 )
Other expenses, net   (1,825 )   (3,522 )   (486 )   (1,878 )   (2,971 )   (410 )
Income before income tax   83,914     317,925     43,845     99,068     388,623     53,593  
Income tax expense   (23,579 )   (78,770 )   (10,863 )   (31,523 )   (131,396 )   (18,120 )
Net income   60,335     239,155     32,982     67,545     257,227     35,473  
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   (888 )   965     133     (1,502 )   1,162     160  
Net income attributable to the Company   61,223     238,190     32,849     69,047     256,065     35,313  
                         
Net income   60,335     239,155     32,982     67,545     257,227     35,473  
Other comprehensive income                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes   4,895     25,072     3,458     4,676     22,992     3,171  
Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes   4,895     25,072     3,458     4,676     22,992     3,171  
Total comprehensive income   65,230     264,227     36,440     72,221     280,219     38,644  
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   (888 )   965     133     (1,502 )   1,162     160  
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company   66,118     263,262     36,307     73,723     279,057     38,484  
Net income per ordinary share                        
—Basic   0.16     0.59     0.08     0.18     0.64     0.09  
—Diluted   0.16     0.57     0.08     0.18     0.62     0.09  
Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating
net income per ordinary share		                        
—Basic   376,970,454     402,763,517     402,763,517     376,970,454     398,389,853     398,389,853  
—Diluted   376,970,454     414,773,664     414,773,664     376,970,454     413,553,602     413,553,602  



ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2022     2023     2022     2023  
    RMB   RMB   USD1   RMB   RMB   USD1
                         
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net cash generated from operating activities   214,184     519,908     71,699     138,982     881,565     121,573  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Payment for purchases of property and equipment   (8,189 )   (9,791 )   (1,350 )   (17,096 )   (27,410 )   (3,780 )
Payment for purchases of intangible assets   (222 )   -     -     (600 )   -     -  
Payment for purchases of short-term investments   (413,350 )   (2,003,860 )   (276,345 )   (1,086,200 )   (3,332,210 )   (459,533 )
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments   415,354     2,162,234     298,186     1,089,964     3,494,694     481,940  
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities   (6,407 )   148,583     20,491     (13,932 )   135,074     18,627  
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Proceeds from borrowings   111,000             169,000     40,000     5,516  
Repayment of borrowings   (72,250 )   (140,130 )   (19,325 )   (73,480 )   (141,110 )   (19,460 )
Payment for initial public offering costs   (403 )           (721 )   -     -  
Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities   38,347     (140,130 )   (19,325 )   94,799     (101,110 )   (13,944 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   4,512     25,072     3,457     3,795     23,670     3,265  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   250,636     553,433     76,322     223,644     939,199     129,521  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period   1,012,537     1,975,873     272,485     1,039,529     1,590,107     219,286  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   1,263,173     2,529,306     348,807     1,263,173     2,529,306     348,807  



ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2022   2023   2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   USD1   RMB   RMB   USD1
                         
Net income (GAAP)   60,335   239,155   32,982   67,545   257,227   35,473
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil2   -   9,998   1,379   -   151,578   20,904
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   60,335   249,153   34,361   67,545   408,805   56,377
                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2022   2023   2022   2023
    RMB   RMB   USD1   RMB   RMB   USD1
                         
Net income (GAAP)   60,335   239,155   32,982   67,545   257,227   35,473
Interest income   (3,681)   (7,513)   (1,036)   (5,598)   (12,356)   (1,704)
Interest expense   1,831   1,676   231   3,321   3,603   497
Income tax expense   23,579   78,770   10,863   31,523   131,396   18,120
Depreciation and amortization   21,553   22,289   3,074   40,595   44,186   6,094
EBITDA (non-GAAP)   103,617   334,377   46,114   137,386   424,056   58,480
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil2   -   9,998   1,379   -   151,578   20,904
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   103,617   344,375   47,493   137,386   575,634   79,384

2 The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Operating Data

  Number of Hotels   Number of Rooms
  Opened in Q2 2023 Closed in Q2 2023 As of
June 30, 2023 		  As of
June 30, 2023
Manachised hotels 70 4 1,001   115,427
Leased hotels - - 33   4,977
Total 70 4 1,034   120,404


Brand Positioning   As of June 30, 2023
Properties Rooms
Manachised Leased    
A.T. House Luxury - 1   214
Atour S Upscale 49 9   8,973
ZHOTEL Upscale 1 -   52
Atour Upper midscale 794 22   95,276
Atour X Upper midscale 78 -   8,473
Atour Light Midscale 79 1   7,416
Total   1,001 33   120,404


  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019 		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022 		  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023 		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
               
Occupancy rate3 (in percentage)              
Manachised hotels 73.2%   65.0%   72.1%   76.8%
Leased hotels 84.0%   72.4%   80.4%   83.0%
All hotels 74.4%   65.5%   72.5%   77.1%
               
ADR3 (in RMB)              
Manachised hotels 417.6   357.4   437.2   468.1
Leased hotels 534.0   420.1   544.8   611.5
All hotels 432.6   361.8   442.9   474.8
               
RevPAR3 (in RMB)              
Manachised hotels 316.5   245.7   330.5   376.6
Leased hotels 471.0   332.8   463.7   536.8
All hotels 334.2   251.3   336.8   383.6

3 Excludes, for purposes of calculating these key operating metrics, approximately 1,813 thousand, 189 thousand, and 46 thousand room-nights related to hotel rooms that were previously requisitioned by the government for quarantine needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak or otherwise became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures in the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax inclusive room rates.


