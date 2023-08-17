1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing ceremony August 26

Series of events will commemorate the first enslaved Africans

Hampton, Virginia, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton, VA – Join the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619, and the City of Hampton for the 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing Ceremony on August 26 10 am - 4 pm at Fort Monroe. The keynote address will be given by Ric Murphy, educator, historian, lecturer, and award-winning author of the highly-acclaimed Arrival of the First Africans in Virginia. The event will include African drumming, a libation ceremony and special presentation by K. Johnson Elementary School "Crimson Thunder" drumline.

In addition to the commemoration ceremony, there will be a series of events August 24-27 that will commemorate 404 years of African American history. The events reflect on the national and global significance of the 1619 landing of “20 and odd” enslaved Africans from West Central Africa and the contributions of Africans and their descendants to American society. This year’s theme is ‘Reconciliation and Healing from the Legacy of Slavery.’ The 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing events are free and open to the public.

Thursday, August 24

African Landing Memorial: Meet the Sculptor Presentation

Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center

30 Ingalls Road, 6-8 p.m.

Join us as we welcome back Brian Owens to Hampton. Brian will present an update of his work on the African Landing Memorial to include his latest drawings for the Relief Wall. Burt Pinnock, Principal and Chairman of the Board from the design firm Baskervill will also present the newest plans for the site. Reservations are required to attend this in person presentation. Reserve your free ticket here . Can’t make it in person? The program will also be available on Facebook Live here .

Friday, August 25

Tucker Family Cemetery Commemoration

Tucker Family Cemetery

1 Sharon Court, 11 a.m.

Join the Hampton community for the Tucker Family Cemetery Commemoration hosted by the William Tucker 1624 Society. Former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, Esq. will be the event’s guest speaker. William Tucker was the first child of African descent baptized in English North America in 1624. For more information on this event and others, visit the William Tucker 1624 Society website.

Saturday, August 26

African Landing Memorial: Meet the Sculptor Presentation

Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center

30 Ingalls Road, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Residents and visitors will have a second chance to meet Brian Owens. Brian will present an update of his work on the African Landing Memorial to include his latest drawings for the Relief Wall. Burt Pinnock, Principal and Chairman of the Board from the design firm Baskervill will also present the newest plans for the site.

Saturday, August 26

1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing Program

Fort Monroe, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

On Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fort Monroe, the main commemoration ceremony will take place. The keynote address will be given by Ric Murphy, educator, historian, lecturer, and award-winning author of the highly-acclaimed Freedom Road. There will be a libation and drum call, a national prayer for social justice, healing, and reconciliation, a bell ringing ceremony, a flower petal ceremony to remember the lives lost during the Middle Passage, and a performances by the K. Johnson Elementary School "Crimson Thunder '' drumline, Elegba Forklore Society, and Ubuntu Dance & Drum Collective, plus food vendors, crafts, dancers, and more.

Saturday, August 26

Documentary premiere

The American Theatre

125 East Mellen Street, 6 p.m.

Ric Murphy presents his premiere documentary ‘Arrival of the First Africans in Virginia’ at The American Theatre. Ric Murphy is an educator, historian, lecturer, and award-winning author of the highly-acclaimed First Africans in Virginia. The documentary is produced by Murphy, narrated by Joe Minor.

Sunday, August 27

Cleansing and Healing Program

Outlook Beach

Fort Monroe, 6-8 a.m.

On Sunday, August 27 from 6-8 a.m., a cleansing and healing program led by Priestess Amani Tori Nefer Atum Re will be held at Fort Monroe’s Outlook Beach. Participants are encouraged to wear white and respect the sacredness of the event.

###

Image Library Link

Image descriptions:

EALD 1: 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing flier

EALD 2: Ric Murphy executive portrait

EALD 3: Dance troupe performing in African regalia

Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the

344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton

Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan

area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site

of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor

attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, Fort Monroe National Monument,

Hampton History Museum, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among

others











Attachment

Mahogany Waldon Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau mahogany.waldon@hamptoncvb.com