Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in the 1500 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:10 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/-PbnO6NJAdA

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###