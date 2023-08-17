Global Medical Coatings Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical coatings market analysis. As per TBRC’s medical coatings market forecast, the medical coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.05 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.5% through the forecast period.

Rising occurrences of ischemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are expected to propel the medical coatings market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest medical coatings market share. Major medical coatings market leaders include Allvivo Vascular Inc., AST Products Inc., Biocoat Incorporated, Coatings2Go LLC, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hemoteq AG, Medicoat AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., AeonClad Coatings LLC, APPLIED MEDICAL COATINGS, Applied Membrane Technology Inc., Calico Coatings.

Medical Coatings Market Segments
1) By Type: Anti-Microbial Coating, Hydrophilic Coating, Anti-Thrombogenic Coating, Other Types
2) By Material Type: Polymers, Metals, Other Material Types
3) By Application: Medical Devices, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment and Tools, Protective Clothing, Other Applications

This type of coating refers to a coating that is employed to reduce unfavorable side effects such as bacterial infection, blood clotting, and tissue trauma. Coating technology uses dry or water-based formulations, enabling processing without the use of solvents. These types of coatings consist of sales of such coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the absolute cleanliness and sterilization process of medical and surgical instruments.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

