The 100$ Rose Label Reserve: Nepal’s First Limited-Edition Luxury Tea in USA
Nepal Tea Collective Launches Limited-Edition Highland Luxury Black Tea: Rare Cultivars from Rare Climates
This tea is the embodiment of Nepal Tea Collective's passion for creating exceptional teas. The Rose Label Reserve is a testament to the skill and dedication of our tea artisans.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nepal Tea Collective announces the launch of the only luxury black tea from Nepali highland tea gardens in the Mt. Kanchanjangha region: the Rose Label Reserve, available now in the United States.
Retailing at 100$ for 100 grams of loose, black tea leaves, the Rose Label Reserve is highly coveted by tea experts and connoisseurs, owing to the complexity of its flavors and the rarity of the cultivars from which the leaves are hand-plucked and hand-crafted by Nepal tea farmers and producers.
The Rose Label Reserve is hand plucked from the extremely prized Bannockburn-157 cultivar, and handcrafted by some of the youngest tea-makers in the region.
Though this tea cultivar has inherent rose characteristics, the timing of the harvest of the leaves is crucial in cultivating the pronounced roseate flavor and fragrance of the Rose Label Reserve tea. Plucked just once a year during the end of the summer months in Nepal, the Rose Label Reserve tea leaves have been crafted to exude strong aromas akin to a fresh rose garden, with layers of complex notes that surprise and delight even tea veterans.
Top Notes: Roses and Camphor
Middle Notes: Sweet Eucalyptus, layered with Honey and Brown Sugar
Bottom Notes: Citrus and Sweet Mint. Even among the unique flavors of Nepali black teas, the Rose Label Reserve stands apart.
The tea leaves brew into sensual deep-red liquor. The tea’s refined, luxurious fragrance and flavor is ideal for special occasions.
"This tea is the embodiment of our passion for creating exceptional teas," says Nishchal Banskota, Founder of Nepal Tea Collective. "The Rose Label Reserve is a testament to the skill and dedication of our tea artisans, and we are thrilled to present this luxurious tea to tea enthusiasts worldwide."
Learn more about the Rose Label Reserve on Nepal Tea Collective's website.
