Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market worth $13.1 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 22.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2021 to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2027. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The major drivers for the market include a growth in urbanization and increasing construction activities. However, rivalry from paint & coating producers limits the market growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing growth in commercial and marketing sectors is projected to boost the market for digitally printed wallpaper.

List of Key Players in Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market:

A.S. Création Tapeten AG (Germany) Muraspec Group (UK) Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) MX Display (UK) 4Walls (US) Flavor Paper (US) The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK) Hollywood Monster (UK) Great Wall Custom Coverings (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market:

Drivers: Growth of wallpapers with better durability and aesthetics. Restraints: Rivalry from paint & coating manufacturers. Opportunity: Growing use in commercial and marketing sectors. Challenges: Rigorous legal regulations associated with the use of chemicals in wallpapers.

Key Findings of the Study:

Nonwoven to be the fastest-increasing segment in the digitally printed wallpaper market. Non-residential is the most significant end-use segment in the global digitally printed wallpaper market. Asia Pacific is likely to observe the fastest increase in the digitally printed wallpaper market during the forecast period.

The nonwoven segment is estimated to be the speediest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to its extensive range of benefits such as tear-resistance, washability, and less installation & removal time. Additionally, these wallpapers do not shrink away when dry, are lightweight and flexible. The above properties allow them for use in high traffic areas such as kitchen, bathrooms, and hallways.

Digitally printed wallpapers are also used in hospitals, reception areas, restaurants, schools, churches, training rooms, bedrooms, conference centers, shopping centers, and tradeshows. The demand for wallpapers in a commercial application is growing as wallpaper manufacturers are impending up with wallpapers with new designs and patterns for non-residential buildings that are at easy to install and remove, robust, environment friendly, and have pleasing finish. Owing to the increasing commercialization the demand for wallpaper is rising.

Based on substrate, the market for digitally printed wallpaper is segmented into vinyl, nonwoven, paper, and others (glassfiber, grasscloth, and canvas). The shifting interest of end users toward interior decoration is driving the growth of each substrate in the digitally printed wallpaper market; the growth rate of the nonwoven segment is projected to surpass those of the other substrates. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its washable, breathable, easy installation, and removal benefits.

Based on end-use sector, the residential sector is projected to be the fastest-growing sector in the digitally printed wallpaper market due to rapid urbanization and a rise in the number of housing renovation & remodeling activities, along with the increase in disposable income levels. The residential segment dominated the digitally printed wallpaper market in 2019 and is projected to continue the same trend during the forecast period.

