Global Dashboard Camera Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Dashboard Camera Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dashboard camera market. As per TBRC’s dashboard camera market forecast, the dashboard camera market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.67 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.3% through the forecast period.

An increase in the number of road accidents is contributing to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest dashboard camera market share. Major players in the market include Panasonic Corporation, ABEO Technology, DOD Tech, Pittasoft Co. Ltd., HP Development Company LP, Cobra Electronics Co., Hewlett-Packard, Harman International Industries Inc., Falcon Zero LLC, 360 (QIHU), Thinkware, DOME Technology, Philips, First Scene, Comtec, SAST, JADO, REXing, Kenwood.

Dashboard Camera Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Front Facing Dashcam, Front And Rear Dashcam, Front And Interior Dashcam, Triple Lens Dashcam, Miniature Dashcam

2) By Technology: Basic, Advanced, Smart

3) By Application: Commercial Vehicle, Personal Vehicle

This type of camera (dashcam) are engaged in offering a wide range of products under driver-assistance systems and fulfil the aftermarket requirements for solutions for road safety. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Dashboard Camera Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dashboard Camera Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

