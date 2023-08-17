High-Speed Camera Market Size Worth USD 2.6 billion by 2031, Registering at a 9.3% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research
The rise in adoption of detailed analysis and process visualization and growth in demand for virtual and augmented reality is expected to propel the high-speed camera market.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global high-speed camera market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.6 billion by 2031. According to Transparency Market Research’s report, from 2023 to 2031, sales of high-speed cameras are expected to rise at a 9.3% CAGR.
A high-speed camera is a piece of equipment that can record moving pictures at frame rates higher than 250 frames per second or exposure times less than 1/1,000 seconds. It is used to capture photographic images of moving things onto a storage medium. The photos saved on the media can be replayed in slow motion after recording.
Competitive Landscape
As per Transparency Market Research’s report, the global high-speed camera market appears consolidated. Some of the market players profiled in this study are as follows:
DEL Imaging, Edgertronic, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fastec Imaging, Kron Technologies, Mega Speed Corporation, NAC Image Technology, Phantom High-Speed Cameras, Photron, and SVS-Vistek GmbH are major players operating in this industry.
Product Portfolios of Key Manufacturers
A surge in the adoption of high-speed cameras in industrial manufacturing is projected to spur the high-speed camera market growth in the near future. R&D in camera sensor technology, image processing, and data storage has allowed high-speed cameras to capture and analyse motion at much higher frame rates and resolutions. These technological improvements have expanded the use of high-speed cameras across various industries.
High-speed cameras are utilized to capture realistic movements for VR and AR applications. They are also used in biomechanics, fluid dynamics, material testing, and medical research. Researchers are recording fast-moving phenomena that are invisible to the human eye use these cameras. Surge in demand for compact, lightweight high-speed cameras is driving the market dynamics. High-speed cameras are widely employed in the media, entertainment, and sports sectors.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2023, the high-speed camera market is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 1.3 billion
- From 2023 to 2031, revenue from high-speed camera sales is likely to expand over 2x
- By pixel, high-speed cameras above 3 megapixels are widely preferred
- By end use industry, automotive applications of high-speed cameras to remain on top
Key Trends Influencing Uptake of High-Speed Cameras
- High-speed video cameras are widely employed in various end-use industries such as chemical and manufacturing. These cameras can capture and analyse motion at significantly greater frame rates and resolutions due to significant advancements in camera sensor technology, image processing, and data storage.
Regional Analysis of the High-Speed Camera Market
- According to the latest high-speed camera market forecast, North America is expected to hold largest share from 2023 to 2031, followed by Europe. The presence of major high-speed camera companies and research facilities is augmenting market statistics in the region.
- The rise in the adoption of traffic speed cameras is boosting market progress in Europe. Russia is home to 17,930 speed cameras, followed by Italy (12,013), and the United Kingdom.
Market Segmentation
Pixel
- Up to 2 Megapixels
- 2 to 3 Megapixels
- Above 3 Megapixels
Frame Rate (FPS)
- Below 5,000
- 5,000 - 10,000
- 10,000 - 15,000
- Above 15,000
Lens Mount
- F-mount
- C-mount
- EF-mount
Light Sensitivity
- Color
- Monochrome
End Use Industry
- Automotive
- Defense/Aerospace
- Mining and Blasting
- Science & Engineering
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Medical
- Others (Entertainment & Media, Transportation, etc.)
Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
