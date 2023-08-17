High-Speed Camera Market Size Worth USD 2.6 billion by 2031, Registering at a 9.3% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The rise in adoption of detailed analysis and process visualization and growth in demand for virtual and augmented reality is expected to propel the high-speed camera market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global high-speed camera market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.6 billion by 2031 . According to Transparency Market Research’s report, from 2023 to 2031, sales of high-speed cameras are expected to rise at a 9.3% CAGR.



A high-speed camera is a piece of equipment that can record moving pictures at frame rates higher than 250 frames per second or exposure times less than 1/1,000 seconds. It is used to capture photographic images of moving things onto a storage medium. The photos saved on the media can be replayed in slow motion after recording.

Don’t miss out on essential insights – Get your sample copy now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19994

Competitive Landscape

As per Transparency Market Research’s report, the global high-speed camera market appears consolidated. Some of the market players profiled in this study are as follows:

DEL Imaging, Edgertronic, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fastec Imaging, Kron Technologies, Mega Speed Corporation, NAC Image Technology, Phantom High-Speed Cameras, Photron, and SVS-Vistek GmbH are major players operating in this industry.

Product Portfolios of Key Manufacturers

Market Player Product Portfolio DEL Imaging XStream Mini: The XStream mini Series camera is a miniature high frame rate camera available in five different image configurations supporting up to 5K resolution and up to 5,350 fps in HD full resolution.

The XStream mini Series camera is a miniature high frame rate camera available in five different image configurations supporting up to 5K resolution and up to 5,350 fps in HD full resolution. IDT Os Series V3 Compact Digital Cameras: A state-of-the-art CMOS sensor combined with the most advanced features customers could think of, resulted in a new product line: the Os-series with expanded 4K capability. Excelitas Technologies Corp. Excelitas pco.dimax cs high-speed cameras are specifically designed for harsh and demanding applications in car safety.

are specifically designed for harsh and demanding applications in car safety. With very high frame rates at a resolution of up to 4 megapixels, the pco.dimax cs camera series provide magnificent light sensitivity, leading image quality and excellent color rendering.

Designed with a compact, lightweight and rugged design, these high-speed cameras are able to withstand harsh and demanding conditions such as crash tests for both on-board and off-board use. Kron Technologies Chr onos 1.4 High-Speed Camera: The Chronos 1.4 high-speed camera offers an all-in-one, high-resolution, high frame-rate solution that empowers data analysis from some of the top R&D and aerospace facilities, universities, and media producers in the world.

The Chronos 1.4 high-speed camera offers an all-in-one, high-resolution, high frame-rate solution that empowers data analysis from some of the top R&D and aerospace facilities, universities, and media producers in the world. Chronos 2.1-HD High-Speed Camera: The budget-friendly camera is ideal for a range of applications and measurement techniques such as vibration analysis, schlieren imaging, and particle image velocimetry (PIV).

The budget-friendly camera is ideal for a range of applications and measurement techniques such as vibration analysis, schlieren imaging, and particle image velocimetry (PIV). Get up and running in minutes with the easy-to-use 5″ touchscreen interface and extend the functionality with accessories such as microscope lenses, and high-speed specific lighting.

A surge in the adoption of high-speed cameras in industrial manufacturing is projected to spur the high-speed camera market growth in the near future. R&D in camera sensor technology, image processing, and data storage has allowed high-speed cameras to capture and analyse motion at much higher frame rates and resolutions. These technological improvements have expanded the use of high-speed cameras across various industries.

High-speed cameras are utilized to capture realistic movements for VR and AR applications. They are also used in biomechanics, fluid dynamics, material testing, and medical research. Researchers are recording fast-moving phenomena that are invisible to the human eye use these cameras. Surge in demand for compact, lightweight high-speed cameras is driving the market dynamics. High-speed cameras are widely employed in the media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Get Exclusive Discount on High-Speed Cameras Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=19994

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2023, the high-speed camera market is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 1.3 billion

From 2023 to 2031, revenue from high-speed camera sales is likely to expand over 2x

By pixel, high-speed cameras above 3 megapixels are widely preferred

By end use industry, automotive applications of high-speed cameras to remain on top

Key Trends Influencing Uptake of High-Speed Cameras

High-speed video cameras are widely employed in various end-use industries such as chemical and manufacturing. These cameras can capture and analyse motion at significantly greater frame rates and resolutions due to significant advancements in camera sensor technology, image processing, and data storage.

High-speed cameras are utilized to capture realistic movements for VR and AR applications. They are also used in biomechanics, fluid dynamics, material testing, and medical research. Researchers to record fast-moving phenomena that are invisible to the human eye use these cameras.

A Surge in demand for compact, lightweight high-speed cameras is driving the market dynamics. High-speed cameras are widely employed in the media, entertainment, and sports sectors.



Regional Analysis of the High-Speed Camera Market

According to the latest high-speed camera market forecast, North America is expected to hold largest share from 2023 to 2031, followed by Europe. The presence of major high-speed camera companies and research facilities is augmenting market statistics in the region.

The rise in the adoption of traffic speed cameras is boosting market progress in Europe. Russia is home to 17,930 speed cameras, followed by Italy (12,013), and the United Kingdom.

Market Segmentation

Pixel

Up to 2 Megapixels

2 to 3 Megapixels

Above 3 Megapixels



Frame Rate (FPS)

Below 5,000

5,000 - 10,000

10,000 - 15,000

Above 15,000

Lens Mount

F-mount

C-mount

EF-mount



Light Sensitivity

Color

Monochrome

End Use Industry

Automotive

Defense/Aerospace

Mining and Blasting

Science & Engineering

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Others (Entertainment & Media, Transportation, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Place an Order Copy of High-Speed Camera Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=19994<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



