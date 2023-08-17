Anticoagulants Market to Exceed USD 56.6 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%: TMR Report

Surge in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of obesity, and increase in hip & knee surgeries are also projected to fuel the global anticoagulants market during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global anticoagulants market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 56.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for anticoagulants is expected to close at US$ 34.7 billion.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, is the major factor expected to boost market growth. Anticoagulants are essential in managing these conditions and reducing the risk of clot-related complications.

Competitive Landscape

The anticoagulants market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global anticoagulants market report:

Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer, Inc.

has been involved in the development, research, or marketing of NOACs, which are newer and more convenient alternatives to traditional anticoagulant drugs like warfarin. The company have developed innovative formulations or delivery mechanisms to enhance the convenience and patient experience with their anticoagulant therapies. In February 2023 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ALTUVIIIO™, previously referred to as efanesoctocog alfa, a first-in-class, high-sustained factor VIII replacement therapy. ALTUVIIIO is indicated for routine prophylaxis and on-demand treatment to control bleeding episodes, as well as perioperative management (surgery) for adults and children with hemophilia A.

With the growing geriatric population, the risk of developing clotting disorders and related conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AFib) increases, driving the demand for anticoagulant medications.

Anticoagulants are widely used to prevent venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes conditions like DVT and pulmonary embolism, especially in patients undergoing surgeries or immobile patients.

The demand for anticoagulants rises due to the increased number of patients undergoing major surgeries or hospitalized for various conditions who often require anticoagulation to prevent clot formation during recovery. Increasing awareness about different clotting disorders and advances in diagnostic techniques have led to earlier detection and treatment, boosting the demand for anticoagulants.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the anticoagulants market was valued at US$ 32.6 billion

By route of administration, the oral segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on drug class, the XA inhibitors segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on indication, the atrial fibrillation & heart attack segment dominated the global market during the forecast period, Atrial fibrillation can cause conditions such as blood clots, stroke, heart failure, overactive thyroid gland or other metabolic imbalance, and other issues, which lead to thromboembolic

Anticoagulants Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increase in the number of knee and hip replacement surgeries raises the risk of developing deep vein thrombosis , boosting the demand for anticoagulants.

, boosting the demand for anticoagulants. The growing improvements in healthcare infrastructure and access to medical services in developing regions lead to better diagnosis and treatment of clotting disorders, which is driving the demand for anticoagulants during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Advances in pharmacogenomics enable tailoring anticoagulant therapy based on an individual's genetic profile, improving treatment outcomes and reducing adverse effects.

based on an individual's genetic profile, improving treatment outcomes and reducing adverse effects. The development of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), also known as direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), has provided alternatives to traditional therapies, leading to increased adoption of anticoagulants.

Anticoagulants Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for a major share of the anticoagulant market during the forecast period due to the high incidence of orthotic conditions among people over the age of 60 in the region. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, atrial fibrillation (AFib), and other conditions that require anticoagulant treatment , are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

(AFib), and other conditions that require , are expected to boost the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to account for a significant market share during the forecast period. The increase in cardiovascular diseases and clotting disorders in the region drives the market demand. The improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased rate of diagnosis & treatments boost the market demand in countries like China and Japan in the region in the next few years.

Anticoagulants Market – Key Segments

Drug Class

Factor XA Inhibitors (NOAC/DOAC)

Heparins

Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

Vitamin K Antagonists

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Indication

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

Ischemic Stroke

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



