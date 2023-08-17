Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis, 2030

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Component (Solutions, Software, Services), Type ((Persistent, Non-Persistent), End-User , Application (Aviation, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Logistics & Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The development of advanced HMI technologies is important for enabling the easy and intuitive control of drones by pilots and other users. There are several different approaches to HMI in drones, including the use of traditional controls such as joysticks and keyboards, as well as more advanced technologies such as voice control and gestures. In addition to traditional HMI technologies, the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is also being explored as a way to enable users to interact with drones in real time. This could allow for the real-time visualization of data from drones and the ability to control drones through intuitive gestures and movements. Overall, the development of advanced HMI technologies is an important aspect of UTM systems, as it allows for the easy and intuitive control of drones by pilots and other users and enables a wide range of applications.

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 106 million Projected Market Size USD 1098 million by 2030 Growth Rate 33.9% Market size available for years 2019–2030 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030

Key Market Players in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market

Altitude Angel (UK).

Thales Group (France),

AirMap, Inc. (US),

Airbus (Netherlands),

ANRA Technologies (US)

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

279 – Tables

50 – Figures

288 – Pages

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing understanding of digitalization and its role within aviation industry

The new concept of the remote virtual tower has been introduced in the UTM Market. Remote virtual towers allow controllers to perform all functions of a control tower from anywhere in the world. These towers ensure streamlined access, reduced delays, and increased safety margins compared to non-towered airports. Airports and air navigation service providers (ANSPs) are considering the possibilities of advancements in visual observation aided by the introduction of ICAO’s Procedures for Air Navigation Services (PANS) ATM amendments. These amendments state that visual observation shall be achieved through direct out-of-the-window observation or indirect observation utilizing a visual surveillance system specifically approved for the purpose by the appropriate ATS authority.

Restraints: Government regulations

While innovation in technologies is required to support the UTM concept, the largest hurdle to full drone deployment in most countries remains regulation. Drones are allowed in the United States for recreational and commercial use, subject to FAA and local regulations. International regulations and standards require that any new system, procedure, or operation that has an impact on the safety of ATM operations shall be subject to a risk assessment and mitigation process to support its safe introduction and operation. The flying of drones in the airspace of different countries primarily depends on obtaining approval from the respective governments and the regulations formulated by them to ensure proper air traffic management, sufficient data support, effective controller training, and social adaptability drones by the population in those countries.

Opportunities: UAS service suppliers

A UAS Service Supplier (USS) will be responsible for managing a UTM system's essential functioning (USS). Although the USS's function is still being developed, they will be commercial organizations under the authority and supervision of a government organisation, such as the FAA. All other stakeholders, including drone operators, hobbyists, air traffic control, law enforcement, and the general public, would converge at the USS to get situational awareness surrounding unmanned aircraft. Additionally, USS will offer commercial drone operators essential data such as geo-fencing, real-time aircraft tracking, conflict advisors, UAS identification, and airspace authorization. The ideal USS will provide an independent, highly automated and scalable system that will manage and monitor drone flights, as well as factor in inputs from external sources such as terrain, weather, and air traffic control, making this data available to all commercial drone operators or service providers. In addition, the USS will send notifications to external stakeholders such as public safety and state agencies..

Challenges: Interaction of UTM and ATM

Drones can perform a wide range of functions and are available in several sizes and shapes. UAS operate at altitudes from close to the surface to the edge of the space and range in weight from a few grams to several tonnes. While a few UAS can fly at very high speeds, some can only do it at very low speeds, and a few can remain in the air for days. Drones are being taken into consideration independently from aircraft that can operate under instrument flight regulations (IFR) and can fly in a controlled airspace. Aircraft are capable of interacting with air navigation service providers (ANSPs) in a manner similar to traditional manned aircraft (i.e., on an IFR flight plan), which are certified by a regulator and flown with a licensed pilot directly involved with flight operations and are referred to as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The experience of RPAS operations and their interaction with the ATM system indicates that currently, RPAS are unable to comply with many standards, routine ATM procedures. This has not prevented RPAS operations but has limited their integration due to special activity airspace, altitude reservations, or other airspace separations. Thus, RPAS operators are now seeking greater freedom of access to airspace, and this will increasingly interact with the wider ATM system.

