UZBEKISTAN, August 15 - The Third Meeting of Ministers of Health of the OTS and the Turkic Medical Congress kicks off in Samarkand

Samarkand hosts the Third Meeting of Ministers of Health of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the 9th Turkic Medical Congress of the OTS.

It is attended by the ministers of health not only of the OTS member countries, but also of Tatarstan.

The Hokim of Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov addressed the event, and spoke about the significance, goals of today’s event, and expected results.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, greeted the guests of the event.

The Minister of Health of Uzbekistan Amrillo Inoyatov noted that today’s event takes place on the birthday of an outstanding scientist, the founder of modern medicine, our great ancestor Abu Ali ibn Sina, who was born in the ancient land of Mawarannahr.

The meeting is also attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, rectors and professors of leading higher medical educational institutions, heads of prestigious medical clinics, research institutes, specialized medical centers, large pharmaceutical and medical companies, scientists from around the world.

The participants of the meeting will discuss cooperation in healthcare, issues on the implementation of joint projects and increasing the existing potential of the participating countries in the development of medical sciences.

The forum will run until August 17.

Source: UzA