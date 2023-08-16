UZBEKISTAN, August 16 - The President becomes acquainted with projects in transport, energy, and industry

On August 16, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became familiar with the presentation of transport, energy, and industry projects.

A widely branched and convenient transport infrastructure is a key factor and an additional impetus to the country's development. In recent years, many new facilities have been launched in automobile, aviation, railway transport, and metro system.

One of the projects being implemented today is the renovation of the Tashkent – Vostochny Airport. Last month, the Head of state became familiar with the progress of its construction. Based on the instructions given by him, the master plan of the airport was finalized. The total area of the complex will be reduced by 130 hectares, which will reduce its maintenance cost.

Currently, a runway with a length of 4 kilometers has been built. The airport will have two terminals – for high-level guests and business aviation- and parking for 25 aircraft, hangars, and administrative and service buildings. The airport will also be equipped with modern radio engineering and meteorological systems of Class III-A according to ICAO standards, allowing to take off and land even in adverse weather conditions.

With the development of the city of Tashkent, the number and activity of its residents are growing. The increase in the number of personal vehicles indicates this. At the same time, there is more and more congestion on the city streets.

The solution to this problem is to develop public transport to make its use more attractive than driving a personal car. For this purpose, Tashkent received new buses and electric buses on the instructions of the President. The efficiency of passenger transportation has increased, and the waiting time for public transport has been reduced.

To reduce traffic congestion in the city, the construction of parking lots is planned next to the final and most actively used stations of the Tashkent Metro. The goal is to create conditions for people to leave their cars, transfer to public transport and reach their destination.

Issues of building the country's energy potential were considered during the presentation. Thus, measures are being taken in the capital to increase energy systems' resilience to emergencies and introduce renewable energy sources.

33 projects with a total capacity of 13 thousand 777 megawatts have been developed in alternative energy. Work is underway to improve the power supply infrastructure, increase its resistance to weather conditions, create backup capacities, and manage smart consumption.

Information was also provided on the indicators and plans for the development of the industry of the city of Tashkent.

Today, industry share in the capital’s economy is more than 34 percent. Last year, 110 trillion UZS worth of products were produced. The growth rates were exceptionally high in the food, metallurgical, and textile industries.

To expand production capabilities, it was proposed to transfer the activities of Yangihayot Industrial Technopark to a cluster system. The cluster area will be 500 hectares, 810 enterprises will be located there, and 100 thousand jobs will be created. As a result of implementing the cluster system, product quality will increase, cost and transport costs will decrease.

Source: UzA