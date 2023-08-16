The minister got acquainted with the additional hostel for students of SIACUZ

UZBEKISTAN, August 16 - The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, accompanied by acting. Rector of the State Institute of Art and Culture of Uzbekistan Eldor Shermanov visited the Tashkent College of Geodesy and Cartography and examined the college dormitory allocated to the institute.

The minister stressed the need to pay special attention to fire safety in the hostel, the level of preparation for the autumn-winter period, and the creation of all necessary conditions for students.

It is worth noting that in the 2023/2024 academic year, in order to increase the enrollment of students in the dormitory, 120 places in the hostel of the Tashkent College of Geodesy and Cartography for 240 places are allocated for the State Institute of Art and Culture of Uzbekistan.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan