One of the most influential contemporary painters Pablo T pays homage to Monferrato

Pablo T, one of the most influential abstract artists on the contemporary market, joins the multimedia project of the "Monferrato On stage" Foundation

The abstract painter, father of the new pictorial current of extrasensory abstractionism, has decided to pay homage to the place where he creates his innovative works, through the musical and artistic project of the Monferrato On Stage Foundation. A very interesting and avant-garde project. During the concert of the singer-songwriter Francesco Baccini, the master's works will be projected onto large churches and historical monuments. This Saturday in Italy, in the city of Aramengo in Piedmont, therefore the great art of Pablo T will be the setting for the starry night of music and good food. This is a very rare event as the master of extrasensory abstract art has an international echo that is changing the art market.On 2 September, however, his art works will be the backdrop for the singer Dolcenera. Pablo T is one of the most influential abstract painters on the art market today. He has decided to make a great gift to the territory in which he creates his most innovative works. He has therefore embraced the project of the Monferrato On Stage Foundation for the creation of events where visual art blends with music and good food.The artist agreed to have his innovative works of art projected onto churches and prestigious historical sites, acting as a backdrop for the concerts promoted by Monferrato On Stage. This is a great gift for the people who live in that area where the artist paints in his studio among the green hills.Pablo T has exhibited on several continents and in the coming months, in addition to his solo shows in Japan, he is in dialogue with the UAE art market through his Curator who lives in Dubai.Monferrato On Stage is a traveling music festival whose President is Cristiano Massaia and the organizer Mauro Quirico. The review is very innovative and combines high-level music with the visual arts and good Piedmontese food. The gift that the extrasensory abstractionist has given to that territory is unique in the panorama of contemporary art, considering that the painter almost never participates in local events.The art magazines will therefore certainly keep their eyes focused on these events, also in view of the launch of the Artist's House which will take place in a few months: the master's Atelier will in fact soon become the meeting point for art lovers and the professionals.