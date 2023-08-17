Submit Release
NHA clarifies handing over of National Stadium

 

The PG2023 National Hosting Authority (NHA) clarified today that the handing over ceremony for the National Stadium and other facilities to the Solomon Islands Government by the Government of the Peoples Republic of China on Friday 18 August is a limited event for invited guests.

NHA Chair Dr. Jimmie Rodgers made the clarification following public enquiries this week if the event is open for the Public.

Dr. Rodgers thanked the Public for showing interest in visiting the facilities and the NHA will organize several visits to the stadium for members of the public after the official handing over ceremony.

“We need to organize security and other arrangements after the handing over before we can then arrange the visits for members of the public,” Dr. Rodgers said.

“The facilities belong to the country and the people of our country. So after it is handed over we will undertake to organize visits to enable members of the public to visit,” he added.

The handing over ceremony will be streamed live online and those wishing to follow the event will be advised soon on links to follow on social media and other platforms.

