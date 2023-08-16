Empowering female African heritage professionals: the UNESCO Mentorship Programme holds an online meeting with 8 female mentees

In line with UNESCO's Global Priorities for Africa and Gender Equality, UNESCO developed a Mentorship Programme to train young African experts on World Heritage. In close partnership with the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) and the Advisory Bodies ( ICCROM ICOMOS and IUCN ), 50 women experts will be trained to further support African Members States to implement the World Heritage Convention and, more specifically, to be involved in undertaking Reactive Monitoring and Advisory missions processes and doing evaluation missions.

On 6 July, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre convened an online meeting and invited eight women mentees to share their experiences and give feedback regarding the first months of their commitment and training. The response was unanimously positive, with each mentee describing their growing interest and competence in implementing the World Heritage Convention in Africa.

This training has indeed provided me with the knowledge and ability to understand the procedures for the Implementation of the World Heritage Convention. Ms Sakina Benabdelkader

My long quote with a The Mentorship Programme has given us the opportunity as females to learn and develop our expertise in the field of heritage. My Mentor Dr Mariana Correira has extensive experience as a heritage professional and set clear goals for the upcoming year. Ms Hager Ahmed Mohammed

The Mentors are heritage experts in the field of nature or culture, with more than 15 years of experience with the 1972 Convention, such as Mariana Correira, an ICOMOS World Heritage Advisor.