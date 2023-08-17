Youngest Published Child Book Author On record In Horror Genre Mortaza Tokhy Releases "The Grave Walker"

Dark Path written by Mortaza Tokhy The Lacking City Dead Man - Written By Mortaza Tokhy

Mortaza Tokhy is the youngest published book author of horror on record. His latest book is, "The Grave Walker." He is represented by True American Publishing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mortaza Tokhy, who lives in Toronto, Canada, at eleven years old, soon turning twelve, has achieved more than many adults. Mortaza is turning heads with eight published short stories in most major bookstores worldwide; The Dark Path , The Dead Man, The Ghost, Alien Evil, Shadow Of The Beast, The Town That Disappeared, and The Lacking City. His last two latest releases in paperback, The Grave Walker and Horror-Diaries Of Darkness made it to major markets. " I love spending my free time developing unusual story concepts that are unpredictable," says Mortaza. "I love using my imagination as a tool and my supportive, creative team for editing and advice," Mortaza adds.Mortaza says that he is also a normal kid like any other. He likes to hang out with friends, play sports, and free dive when he can. "Writing became a passion of mine once I realized I could use my imagination to create dark characters and interesting plots with sub-plots," says Mortaza. Mortaza says he always thinks of new ideas for his next book. Mortaza says he will be doing book signings at several significant bookstores in the next couple of months.About Mortaza TokhyMortaza Tokhy is the youngest published author in the horror genre on record to date and lives in Toronto, Canada, with his family. He is presently eleven years old, turning twelve in a few months. He is represented by True American Publishing in the United States.For More Information Contact:Website: www.trueamericanpublishing.com Email: brian@trueamericanpublishing.com

