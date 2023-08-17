Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5003201

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/23 @ 2246 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road, New Haven

VIOLATION(S): DUI #1 / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Theresa McGuire

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/16/23 at approximately 2246 hours, Troopers assigned to the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on River Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Theresa McGuire (47) of Bristol, Vermont.

 

While interacting with McGuire, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. McGuire was screened and taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and taken to the New Haven barracks for processing. Further investigation revealed McGuire was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for a previous offense. 

 

McGuire was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 08/21/23 at 1230 to answer for the previous charge and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court on 10/09/23, at 1230 hours to answer for the charge of DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/9/2023

COURT: Addison

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

