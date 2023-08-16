Senate Bill 879 Printer's Number 1039
PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - insurance policies or health plans and is subject to the
jurisdiction of the department.
(2) The term includes an entity organized or existing
under, or subject to, any of the following:
(i) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921.
(ii) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701,
No.364), known as the Health Maintenance Organization
Act.
(iii) The act of May 18, 1976 (P.L.123, No.54),
known as the Individual Accident and Sickness Insurance
Minimum Standards Act.
(iv) Chapter 61 (relating to hospital plan
corporations) or 63 (relating to professional health
services plan corporations).
* * *
Section 3. Section 4303 of Title 40 is amended to read:
§ 4303. [Annual attestation.
(a) Statement regarding MHPAEA compliance.--For the form for
each health insurance policy offered, issued or renewed by an
insurer, the insurer shall annually file with the department a
statement attesting to the insurer's documented analyses of
efforts to comply with MHPAEA and the Federal regulations
relating to mental health and substance use disorder parity as
of the date of the attestation.
(b) Statement regarding MHPAEA nonapplicability.--For the
form for each insurance policy offered, issued or renewed by an
insurer in this Commonwealth that is required to be filed but to
which MHPAEA does not apply, the insurer shall annually file
with the department a statement attesting to the
20230SB0879PN1039 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30