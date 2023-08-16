Senate Bill 879 Printer's Number 1039

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - insurance policies or health plans and is subject to the

jurisdiction of the department.

(2) The term includes an entity organized or existing

under, or subject to, any of the following:

(i) The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921.

(ii) The act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701,

No.364), known as the Health Maintenance Organization

Act.

(iii) The act of May 18, 1976 (P.L.123, No.54),

known as the Individual Accident and Sickness Insurance

Minimum Standards Act.

(iv) Chapter 61 (relating to hospital plan

corporations) or 63 (relating to professional health

services plan corporations).

* * *

Section 3. Section 4303 of Title 40 is amended to read:

§ 4303. [Annual attestation.

(a) Statement regarding MHPAEA compliance.--For the form for

each health insurance policy offered, issued or renewed by an

insurer, the insurer shall annually file with the department a

statement attesting to the insurer's documented analyses of

efforts to comply with MHPAEA and the Federal regulations

relating to mental health and substance use disorder parity as

of the date of the attestation.

(b) Statement regarding MHPAEA nonapplicability.--For the

form for each insurance policy offered, issued or renewed by an

insurer in this Commonwealth that is required to be filed but to

which MHPAEA does not apply, the insurer shall annually file

with the department a statement attesting to the

20230SB0879PN1039 - 3 -

