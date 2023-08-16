Senate Bill 878 Printer's Number 1040
PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - (2) The total number of the insurer's insureds and plan
members who received addiction treatment covered or
authorized by the insurer and by any subcontractor acting on
behalf of the insurer.
(3) For each product line, the units of addiction
treatment authorized by the insurer and its subcontractors,
broken down by treatment setting, including inpatient
hospital detoxification, inpatient hospital rehabilitation,
inpatient nonhospital detoxification, inpatient nonhospital
residential, partial hospitalization and outpatient.
(4) For each product line, the units of addiction
treatment reimbursed or otherwise paid for by the insurer and
its subcontractors, broken down by treatment setting,
including inpatient hospital detoxification, inpatient
hospital rehabilitation, inpatient nonhospital
detoxification, inpatient nonhospital residential, partial
hospitalization and outpatient.
(5) For each product line, the average length of stay or
units of service for each treatment setting, including
inpatient hospital detoxification, inpatient hospital
rehabilitation, inpatient nonhospital detoxification,
inpatient nonhospital residential, partial hospitalization
and outpatient.
(6) For each product line, the number and percentage of
reviews conducted by the insurer and its subcontractors, the
number and percentage of reviews conducted by the insurer and
its subcontractors that resulted in denials and the number
and percentage of reviews conducted by the insurer and its
subcontractors that resulted in other adverse benefit
determinations, other than denials, for each of the
20230SB0878PN1040 - 4 -
