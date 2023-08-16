Senate Bill 878 Printer's Number 1040

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - (2) The total number of the insurer's insureds and plan

members who received addiction treatment covered or

authorized by the insurer and by any subcontractor acting on

behalf of the insurer.

(3) For each product line, the units of addiction

treatment authorized by the insurer and its subcontractors,

broken down by treatment setting, including inpatient

hospital detoxification, inpatient hospital rehabilitation,

inpatient nonhospital detoxification, inpatient nonhospital

residential, partial hospitalization and outpatient.

(4) For each product line, the units of addiction

treatment reimbursed or otherwise paid for by the insurer and

its subcontractors, broken down by treatment setting,

including inpatient hospital detoxification, inpatient

hospital rehabilitation, inpatient nonhospital

detoxification, inpatient nonhospital residential, partial

hospitalization and outpatient.

(5) For each product line, the average length of stay or

units of service for each treatment setting, including

inpatient hospital detoxification, inpatient hospital

rehabilitation, inpatient nonhospital detoxification,

inpatient nonhospital residential, partial hospitalization

and outpatient.

(6) For each product line, the number and percentage of

reviews conducted by the insurer and its subcontractors, the

number and percentage of reviews conducted by the insurer and

its subcontractors that resulted in denials and the number

and percentage of reviews conducted by the insurer and its

subcontractors that resulted in other adverse benefit

determinations, other than denials, for each of the

