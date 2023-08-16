Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,289 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 878 Printer's Number 1040

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - (2) The total number of the insurer's insureds and plan

members who received addiction treatment covered or

authorized by the insurer and by any subcontractor acting on

behalf of the insurer.

(3) For each product line, the units of addiction

treatment authorized by the insurer and its subcontractors,

broken down by treatment setting, including inpatient

hospital detoxification, inpatient hospital rehabilitation,

inpatient nonhospital detoxification, inpatient nonhospital

residential, partial hospitalization and outpatient.

(4) For each product line, the units of addiction

treatment reimbursed or otherwise paid for by the insurer and

its subcontractors, broken down by treatment setting,

including inpatient hospital detoxification, inpatient

hospital rehabilitation, inpatient nonhospital

detoxification, inpatient nonhospital residential, partial

hospitalization and outpatient.

(5) For each product line, the average length of stay or

units of service for each treatment setting, including

inpatient hospital detoxification, inpatient hospital

rehabilitation, inpatient nonhospital detoxification,

inpatient nonhospital residential, partial hospitalization

and outpatient.

(6) For each product line, the number and percentage of

reviews conducted by the insurer and its subcontractors, the

number and percentage of reviews conducted by the insurer and

its subcontractors that resulted in denials and the number

and percentage of reviews conducted by the insurer and its

subcontractors that resulted in other adverse benefit

determinations, other than denials, for each of the

20230SB0878PN1040 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 878 Printer's Number 1040

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more