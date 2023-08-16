Senate Bill 874 Printer's Number 1041

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - Loan forgiveness repayments by a student shall not be

considered taxable income for purposes of Article II of the act

of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of

1971.

Section 8. Annual report.

(a) Development of report.--The agency shall publish a

report by October 1, 2023, and every year thereafter for the

immediately preceding fiscal year. The report shall include

information regarding the operation of the Mental Health and

Intellectual Disability Staff Member Loan Forgiveness Program

and the Alcohol and Drug Addiction Counselor Loan Forgiveness

Program, including:

(1) The number and amount of mental health and

intellectual disability staff member and alcohol and drug

addiction counselor contracts executed and renewed for mental

health and intellectual disability staff member loan

forgiveness applicants and alcohol and drug addiction

counselor loan forgiveness applicants.

(2) The number of defaulted mental health and

intellectual disability staff member and alcohol and drug

addiction counselor contracts, reported by cause.

(3) The number of full-time staff employees of mental

health and intellectual disability service agencies, the

number of full-time staff employees of private providers and

the number of full-time staff employees of licensed alcohol

and drug addiction facilities participating in the program,

reported by type of institution attended, including four-year

educational institutions, community colleges and independent

two-year colleges.

(4) The number and type of enforcement actions taken by

20230SB0874PN1041 - 9 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30