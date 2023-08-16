Senate Bill 874 Printer's Number 1041
PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - Loan forgiveness repayments by a student shall not be
considered taxable income for purposes of Article II of the act
of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of
1971.
Section 8. Annual report.
(a) Development of report.--The agency shall publish a
report by October 1, 2023, and every year thereafter for the
immediately preceding fiscal year. The report shall include
information regarding the operation of the Mental Health and
Intellectual Disability Staff Member Loan Forgiveness Program
and the Alcohol and Drug Addiction Counselor Loan Forgiveness
Program, including:
(1) The number and amount of mental health and
intellectual disability staff member and alcohol and drug
addiction counselor contracts executed and renewed for mental
health and intellectual disability staff member loan
forgiveness applicants and alcohol and drug addiction
counselor loan forgiveness applicants.
(2) The number of defaulted mental health and
intellectual disability staff member and alcohol and drug
addiction counselor contracts, reported by cause.
(3) The number of full-time staff employees of mental
health and intellectual disability service agencies, the
number of full-time staff employees of private providers and
the number of full-time staff employees of licensed alcohol
and drug addiction facilities participating in the program,
reported by type of institution attended, including four-year
educational institutions, community colleges and independent
two-year colleges.
(4) The number and type of enforcement actions taken by
