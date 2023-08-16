Senate Bill 880 Printer's Number 1042

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - confinement spends outside of the cell by providing, as

appropriate, access to recreation, education, clinically

appropriate treatment therapies, skill-building activities

and social interaction with staff and other inmates.

(3) An inmate held in solitary confinement may not be

denied access to food, water or any other basic necessity.

(4) An inmate held in solitary confinement may not be

denied access to appropriate medical care, including

emergency medical care.

(5) An inmate may not be directly released from solitary

confinement to the public during the last 180 days of the

inmate's term of incarceration, unless it is necessary for

the safety of the inmate, staff, other inmates or the public.

(6) A restraint chair, chemical agents or shackles may

not be used on an inmate.

(7) Lights in solitary confinement cells shall be

operated on the same schedule as lights in other housing

units at the correctional facility. In no case shall lights

in a solitary confinement cell be on for 24 hours a day

unless a physician or psychiatrist believes, in his or her

professional written opinion, that this step is necessary to

prevent suicide or self-harm. The physician's or

psychiatrist's professional written opinion that confirms a

risk of suicide or self-harm shall be placed and kept in the

inmate's medical records. If the physician or psychiatrist

believes that an inmate is at risk of suicide or self-harm, a

dimmer shall be used in the solitary confinement cell to

adjust the lights to protect an inmate's safety while

promoting sleep and mental and physical wellness.

§ 5103. Members of vulnerable populations.

