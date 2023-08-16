Senate Bill 880 Printer's Number 1042
PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - confinement spends outside of the cell by providing, as
appropriate, access to recreation, education, clinically
appropriate treatment therapies, skill-building activities
and social interaction with staff and other inmates.
(3) An inmate held in solitary confinement may not be
denied access to food, water or any other basic necessity.
(4) An inmate held in solitary confinement may not be
denied access to appropriate medical care, including
emergency medical care.
(5) An inmate may not be directly released from solitary
confinement to the public during the last 180 days of the
inmate's term of incarceration, unless it is necessary for
the safety of the inmate, staff, other inmates or the public.
(6) A restraint chair, chemical agents or shackles may
not be used on an inmate.
(7) Lights in solitary confinement cells shall be
operated on the same schedule as lights in other housing
units at the correctional facility. In no case shall lights
in a solitary confinement cell be on for 24 hours a day
unless a physician or psychiatrist believes, in his or her
professional written opinion, that this step is necessary to
prevent suicide or self-harm. The physician's or
psychiatrist's professional written opinion that confirms a
risk of suicide or self-harm shall be placed and kept in the
inmate's medical records. If the physician or psychiatrist
believes that an inmate is at risk of suicide or self-harm, a
dimmer shall be used in the solitary confinement cell to
adjust the lights to protect an inmate's safety while
promoting sleep and mental and physical wellness.
§ 5103. Members of vulnerable populations.
