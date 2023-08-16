Senate Bill 875 Printer's Number 1038
PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1038
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
875
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, DILLON, KANE, COLEMAN, FONTANA,
SCHWANK AND COSTA, AUGUST 16, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, AUGUST 16, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in powers and duties of the Department of Drug
and Alcohol Programs, adding provisions relating to workforce
assisting individuals with substance use disorders; and
imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Advisory Council on Drug
and Alcohol Abuse.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Article XXIII-A of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, is
