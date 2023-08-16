Senate Bill 881 Printer's Number 1043

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - institution, county correctional institution, a facility which

confines a juvenile under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to

juvenile matters), an institution which detains inmates in

accordance with Chapter 71 (relating to interstate compacts) or

an intergovernmental service agreement or other contract with

any Federal, State or county agency, including United States

Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Solitary confinement." The confinement of an inmate in a

correctional institution or facility due to disciplinary,

administrative, protective, investigative, medical or other

classification, in a cell or similarly confined holding or

living space, alone or with other inmates for approximately 20

hours or more per day, with severely restricted activity,

movement and social interaction.

§ 5102. Solitary confinement prohibited.

An inmate may not be placed in solitary confinement.

§ 5103. Alternative disciplinary measures to solitary

confinement.

A correctional institution or facility shall implement

alternative disciplinary measures to solitary confinement. The

alternative disciplinary measures may include the following:

(1) Limiting contact visits.

(2) Restricting visitors to only the inmate's immediate

family.

(3) The loss of work opportunities.

(4) Assigning additional unpaid work duties for no more

than 14 days.

(5) No more than 14 days of the loss of telephone,

entertainment or yard time privileges.

(6) No more than 14 days of the loss of commissary

