Senate Bill 883 Printer's Number 1044

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - sprinkled or sprayed on, introduced into or otherwise applied to

the human body or any part of the human body for cleansing,

beautifying, promoting attractiveness or altering the appearance

and an article intended for use as a component of the article.

"Expose." Transmit to another through skin-to-skin contact,

sexual activity, droplets or aerosols suspended in the air,

introduction into the blood supply or food supply or any other

means.

"Food." An article used for food or drink for humans or

animals, chewing gum and an article used for components of the

article.

"Gene therapy product." A product with a capacity to alter,

interfere with or otherwise act in any manner similar or

equivalent to genes.

"Genetically modified." The alteration of genetic material

through modern biotechnology, directed evolution or any other

mechanism in a way that does not occur naturally or that does

not occur at its natural rate.

"Product." An article that is:

(1) A food, cosmetic or other substance intended to be

ingested, introduced into or applied to the human body or

intended to induce physiological effects.

(2) Made available for sale in this Commonwealth to the

general public at retail.

§ 56A02. Prohibition of gene therapy products.

(a) Potential gene therapy products.--A product that has

been created to act as, or exposed to processes that have

resulted or could result in the product potentially acting as, a

gene therapy or that could otherwise possibly impact, alter or

introduce genetic material or a genetic change into the user of

