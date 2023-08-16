Senate Bill 889 Printer's Number 1046
PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - prescription if the product is regulated by the United States
Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter use for the
purpose of limiting ultraviolet light-induced skin damage.
(b) Youth camp.--A participant in a youth camp may possess
and use a topical sunscreen product while attending a youth camp
without a physician's note or prescription if the product is
regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration for
over-the-counter use for the purpose of limiting ultraviolet
light-induced skin damage.
(c) Application.--A school district or youth camp operator
may allow school or youth camp personnel to assist students in
applying a topical sunscreen product with parental permission.
(d) Liability.--School or youth camp personnel may not be
held liable in a criminal action or for civil damages for
application of a topical sunscreen product if the topical
sunscreen product is available to and used by the student or
youth camp participant in accordance with this section.
(e) Sun-protective clothing.--Each school or youth camp
shall allow for outdoor use articles of sun-protective clothing,
including, but not limited to, hats. A school or youth camp may
set a policy relating to the type of sun-protective clothing,
including, but not limited to, hats, that will be allowed to be
used outdoors under this section. Specific clothing and hats
determined by school or youth camp personnel to be inappropriate
apparel may be prohibited by the dress code policy.
Section 5. Sun-Safe Education.
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, all schools may
incorporate instruction in the common school grades four through
twelve utilizing existing, free resources on skin cancer
prevention. The instruction shall be provided in an age-
