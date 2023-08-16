Senate Bill 889 Printer's Number 1046

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - prescription if the product is regulated by the United States

Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter use for the

purpose of limiting ultraviolet light-induced skin damage.

(b) Youth camp.--A participant in a youth camp may possess

and use a topical sunscreen product while attending a youth camp

without a physician's note or prescription if the product is

regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration for

over-the-counter use for the purpose of limiting ultraviolet

light-induced skin damage.

(c) Application.--A school district or youth camp operator

may allow school or youth camp personnel to assist students in

applying a topical sunscreen product with parental permission.

(d) Liability.--School or youth camp personnel may not be

held liable in a criminal action or for civil damages for

application of a topical sunscreen product if the topical

sunscreen product is available to and used by the student or

youth camp participant in accordance with this section.

(e) Sun-protective clothing.--Each school or youth camp

shall allow for outdoor use articles of sun-protective clothing,

including, but not limited to, hats. A school or youth camp may

set a policy relating to the type of sun-protective clothing,

including, but not limited to, hats, that will be allowed to be

used outdoors under this section. Specific clothing and hats

determined by school or youth camp personnel to be inappropriate

apparel may be prohibited by the dress code policy.

Section 5. Sun-Safe Education.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, all schools may

incorporate instruction in the common school grades four through

twelve utilizing existing, free resources on skin cancer

prevention. The instruction shall be provided in an age-

20230SB0889PN1046 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30