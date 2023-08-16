Senate Bill 893 Printer's Number 1050

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1050

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

893

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, GEBHARD, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, COSTA,

BREWSTER, BROWN AND SCHWANK, AUGUST 16, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 16, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111),

entitled "An act providing for victims' rights; imposing

penalties; establishing remedies; establishing the Office of

Victim Advocate, the Bureau of Victims' Services, the

Victims' Services Advisory Committee, the State Offender

Supervision Fund and other funds; and making repeals," in

crime victims, further providing for responsibilities of

State and local law enforcement agencies.

This act may be referred to as Tara's Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 212 of the act of November 24, 1998

(P.L.882, No.111), known as the Crime Victims Act, is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

Section 212. Responsibilities of State and local law

enforcement agencies.

* * *

(h) Release of identification.--

(1) Except as otherwise provided in paragraph (2), a law

enforcement agency shall make a reasonable effort to contact

a surviving family member of a direct victim of murder or

