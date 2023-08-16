Senate Bill 893 Printer's Number 1050
PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1050
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
893
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, GEBHARD, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, COSTA,
BREWSTER, BROWN AND SCHWANK, AUGUST 16, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 16, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111),
entitled "An act providing for victims' rights; imposing
penalties; establishing remedies; establishing the Office of
Victim Advocate, the Bureau of Victims' Services, the
Victims' Services Advisory Committee, the State Offender
Supervision Fund and other funds; and making repeals," in
crime victims, further providing for responsibilities of
State and local law enforcement agencies.
This act may be referred to as Tara's Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 212 of the act of November 24, 1998
(P.L.882, No.111), known as the Crime Victims Act, is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
Section 212. Responsibilities of State and local law
enforcement agencies.
* * *
(h) Release of identification.--
(1) Except as otherwise provided in paragraph (2), a law
enforcement agency shall make a reasonable effort to contact
a surviving family member of a direct victim of murder or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21