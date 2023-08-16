Senate Bill 890 Printer's Number 1047

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1047

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

890

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL AND LAUGHLIN, AUGUST 16, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, AUGUST 16, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further

providing for victim protection during prosecution.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3019(b) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3019. Victim protection during prosecution.

* * *

(b) Affirmative defense.--[An individual who is charged with

any violation under section 5902 (relating to prostitution and

related offenses) may offer the defense at trial that he engaged

in the conduct charged because he was compelled to do so by

coercion or the use of or a threat to use unlawful force against

his person or the person of another, which a person of

reasonable firmness in his situation would have been unable to

resist.] A victim of human trafficking has an affirmative

defense for an offense committed as a direct result of the human

trafficking without regard to whether any person was prosecuted

