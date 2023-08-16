Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,289 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 891 Printer's Number 1048

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1048

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

891

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN AND DUSH,

AUGUST 16, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 16, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39),

entitled "An act establishing salaries and compensation of

certain public officials including justices and judges of

Statewide courts, judges of courts of common pleas, judges of

the Philadelphia Municipal Court, judges of the Philadelphia

Traffic Court, district justices and the Governor, the

Lieutenant Governor, the State Treasurer, the Auditor

General, the Attorney General and certain other State

officers and the salary and certain expenses of the members

of the General Assembly; and repealing certain inconsistent

acts," further providing for judicial salaries, for executive

salaries and for legislative salaries; and making a repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2.1(i), 3(e) and 4(d) and (d.1) of the

act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39), known as the Public

Official Compensation Law, are amended to read:

Section 2.1. Judicial salaries.

* * *

(i) Annual cost-of-living adjustment.--

[(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), beginning]

Beginning January 1, 1997, and each January 1 thereafter, the

annual salaries under subsections (a) through (h) shall be

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

You just read:

Senate Bill 891 Printer's Number 1048

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more