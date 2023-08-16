Senate Bill 891 Printer's Number 1048
PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1048
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
891
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN AND DUSH,
AUGUST 16, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 16, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39),
entitled "An act establishing salaries and compensation of
certain public officials including justices and judges of
Statewide courts, judges of courts of common pleas, judges of
the Philadelphia Municipal Court, judges of the Philadelphia
Traffic Court, district justices and the Governor, the
Lieutenant Governor, the State Treasurer, the Auditor
General, the Attorney General and certain other State
officers and the salary and certain expenses of the members
of the General Assembly; and repealing certain inconsistent
acts," further providing for judicial salaries, for executive
salaries and for legislative salaries; and making a repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 2.1(i), 3(e) and 4(d) and (d.1) of the
act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39), known as the Public
Official Compensation Law, are amended to read:
Section 2.1. Judicial salaries.
* * *
(i) Annual cost-of-living adjustment.--
[(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), beginning]
Beginning January 1, 1997, and each January 1 thereafter, the
annual salaries under subsections (a) through (h) shall be
