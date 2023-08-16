Senate Bill 891 Printer's Number 1048

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1048

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

891

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN AND DUSH,

AUGUST 16, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 16, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39),

entitled "An act establishing salaries and compensation of

certain public officials including justices and judges of

Statewide courts, judges of courts of common pleas, judges of

the Philadelphia Municipal Court, judges of the Philadelphia

Traffic Court, district justices and the Governor, the

Lieutenant Governor, the State Treasurer, the Auditor

General, the Attorney General and certain other State

officers and the salary and certain expenses of the members

of the General Assembly; and repealing certain inconsistent

acts," further providing for judicial salaries, for executive

salaries and for legislative salaries; and making a repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2.1(i), 3(e) and 4(d) and (d.1) of the

act of September 30, 1983 (P.L.160, No.39), known as the Public

Official Compensation Law, are amended to read:

Section 2.1. Judicial salaries.

* * *

(i) Annual cost-of-living adjustment.--

[(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), beginning]

Beginning January 1, 1997, and each January 1 thereafter, the

annual salaries under subsections (a) through (h) shall be

