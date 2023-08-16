Senate Resolution 149 Printer's Number 1049

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1049

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

149

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK AND COSTA,

AUGUST 16, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, AUGUST 16, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to

conduct a study as to the feasibility of establishing a no-

fault catastrophic loss fund to provide payment for claims

brought as the result of birth-related neurological injuries

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is facing a critical shortage of

physicians specializing in obstetrics in both its rural and

urban areas; and

WHEREAS, Obstetrics is a high-risk medical specialty and

physicians practicing obstetrics pay high medical malpractice

insurance premiums, which continue to rise; and

WHEREAS, A birth that does not meet the medical definition of

a "normal birth" often leads to a malpractice claim against the

attending physician, making obstetricians among the most

affected by claims of medical malpractice; and

WHEREAS, The cost of claims related to birth-related

neurological injuries are particularly high; and

WHEREAS, Obstetric services are vital to the health and

welfare of the residents of this Commonwealth; therefore be it

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19