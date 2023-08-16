Senate Resolution 149 Printer's Number 1049
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
149
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK AND COSTA,
AUGUST 16, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, AUGUST 16, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to
conduct a study as to the feasibility of establishing a no-
fault catastrophic loss fund to provide payment for claims
brought as the result of birth-related neurological injuries
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is facing a critical shortage of
physicians specializing in obstetrics in both its rural and
urban areas; and
WHEREAS, Obstetrics is a high-risk medical specialty and
physicians practicing obstetrics pay high medical malpractice
insurance premiums, which continue to rise; and
WHEREAS, A birth that does not meet the medical definition of
a "normal birth" often leads to a malpractice claim against the
attending physician, making obstetricians among the most
affected by claims of medical malpractice; and
WHEREAS, The cost of claims related to birth-related
neurological injuries are particularly high; and
WHEREAS, Obstetric services are vital to the health and
welfare of the residents of this Commonwealth; therefore be it
