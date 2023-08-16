Submit Release
Senate Bill 876 Printer's Number 1052

PENNSYLVANIA, August 16 - (1) A physician as the term is defined under section 902

of the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the

Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act.

(2) A physician assistant as the term is defined in

section 2 of the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985, or in section 2 of

the act of October 5, 1978 (P.L.1109, No.261), known as the

Osteopathic Medical Practice Act.

(3) A registered nurse as defined in 49 Pa. Code § 21.1

(relating to definitions).

(4) A certified registered nurse practitioner as the

term is defined in section 2 of the act of May 22, 1951

(P.L.317, No.69), known as The Professional Nursing Law.

(5) An individual licensed to practice as a licensed

practical nurse under the provisions of the act of March 2,

1956 (1955 P.L.1211, No.376), known as the Practical Nurse

Law.

"Licensing boards." The following:

(1) The State Board of Medicine.

(2) The State Board of Nursing.

(3) The State Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

"Warm handoff." The protocol developed by each single county

authority on drugs and alcohol under the Department of Drug and

Alcohol Programs' guidelines that, after medical stabilization,

provides for referral and transfer of individuals from emergency

medical care to specialty substance use disorder treatment.

§ 5902. Alcohol and other drug addiction continuing education.

(a) Continuing education requirements.--Beginning with

licensure or certification periods that are active on or

commence on November 1, 2023, and maintained for all subsequent

