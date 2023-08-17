PRIB: Resolution for pool winners adopted

Resolution for pool winners adopted

The Senate adopted a resolution Wednesday, August 16, 2023 congratulating and commending Johann Chua and James Aranas for bagging the 2023 World Cup of Pool held in Lugo, Spain last June 27 to July 2 this year.

Senate Resolution No. 714, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 695 and 714, were introduced by Senators Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada and Manuel "Lito" Lapid, respectively.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, said the Chua and Aranas victory ended a ten-year title drought after Dennis Orcollo and Lee Van Corteza took home the crown in 2013.

He said the duo bested 32 other pairs from different countries. The World Cup of Pool is an annual international single-elimination tournament for doubles teams in nine-ball competition.

"Despite facing tough competition from different participants all over the world, the duo emerged victorious. This triumph holds a special significance as it marks the country's 4th World Cup Pool championship, thus ending a decade-long title drought since 2013. Their quest to victory was not achieved overnight for it was the outcome of the thorough preparation and yielding commitment in relentless perseverance," Go said.

"James Aranas and Johann Chua's remarkable achievement serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding all Filipino athletes to chase their dreams with unwavering determination and passion," he added.

Go also praised the coaching staff, trainers and mentors who were vital to the athletes' success.

He said it was appropriate for the Senate to extend its recognition and to congratulate Filipino athletes who brought prestige and glory to the country.