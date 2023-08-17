PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 17, 2023 Gatchalian urges gov't to adopt contingency plan to ensure ample rice supply, counter rising prices Senator Win Gatchalian urged the government to come up with a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure a sufficient supply of rice, a major staple in the country, and counter the rising price of the grain. Gatchalian made the call at the recent Senate briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the 2024 national budget. "I would like to urge the government to seriously look into the situation because it's not only going to affect inflation but more importantly food on the table for our own constituents," Gatchalian said. Citing India's recent announcement of halting rice exports, which could further squeeze the availability of rice supply available for export, Gatchalian emphasized the government needs to come up with a specific contingency plan to arrest potential tightness in supply as well as price hikes, which could further drive inflation higher. "Submit to us a contingency plan that you have put in place because I'm really worried that this export ban from other countries will affect us not only in terms of supply but also in terms of prices," Gatchalian told members of the executive department's economic team. Specifically, Gatchalian wants to find out whether the government has already secured rice supply for the near and medium term given disruptions of supply in the global market. According to Gatchalian, the government's contingency plan should also include programs to cushion the effect of typhoons and the El Nino phenomenon. An average of 20 typhoons hit the country every year. Also, the impact of El Nino is expected to peak in the country in the first quarter of next year. The rising price of rice in the local market has prompted President Marcos to issue a warning that the government will run after hoarders and price manipulators. The average price of rice has already reached P45-50 per kilo. Gatchalian hinikayat ang gobyerno na magpatibay ng contingency plan para sa sapat na suplay, mababang presyo ng bigas Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang gobyerno na bumuo ng isang komprehensibong contingency plan upang matiyak ang sapat na suplay ng bigas at kontrahin ang pagtaas ng presyo nito. Ginawa ni Gatchalian ang panawagan sa nagdaang Senate briefing ng Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) ukol sa 2024 national budget. "Dapat tingnan nang maigi ng gobyerno ang sitwasyon dahil hindi lang ito makakaapekto sa inflation kundi pati sa pagkain ng ating mga kababayan," sabi ni Gatchalian. Binanggit ng senador ang kamakailang anunsyo ng India na pinapahinto na muna ang pag-export nila ng bigas, na maaaring lalong makaapekto sa suplay ng bigas sa Pilipinas. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na kailangan ng gobyerno na bumuo ng isang contingency plan upang mapigil ang potensyal na paghigpit sa suplay pati na rin ang pagtaas ng presyo, na maaaring magpataas pa lalo ng inflation. "Pakisumite sa amin ang isang contingency plan ng gobyerno dahil talagang nag-aalala ako na ang export ban na ito mula sa ibang mga bansa ay makakaapekto sa atin hindi lamang sa suplay ng bigas kundi pati na rin sa presyuhan sa merkado," sabi ni Gatchalian sa mga miyembro ng economic team sa nagdaang pagdinig ng Senado. Nais ding malaman ni Gatchalian kung nakakuha na ang gobyerno ng sapat na suplay ng bigas para sa short and medium term kasunod ng pagkagambala ng suplay sa pandaigdigang merkado. Ayon kay Gatchalian, dapat ding isama sa contingency plan ng gobyerno ang mga programa para sugpuin ang epekto ng mga bagyo at ng El Nino phenomenon. Tinatayang may 20 bagyo ang tumatama sa bansa kada taon. Inaasahan ding pinakamatindi ang epekto ng El Nino sa bansa sa unang tatlong buwan ng susunod na taon. Ang pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas sa lokal na pamilihan ay nag-udyok kay Pangulong Marcos na maglabas ng babala na hahabulin ng gobyerno ang mga hoarder at price manipulators. Umaabot na sa P45-50 kada kilo ang presyo ng bigas ngayon sa merkado.