PHILIPPINES, August 17 - Press Release

August 17, 2023 Tolentino seeks modernization of aerospace agency MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino is pushing for the modernization of a five-decade old agency that supposedly aims to establish a reliable aviation and aerospace industry in the country. Tolentino, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, said during Wednesday's Senate hearing that Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation (PADC) currently is being submitted for the extension of its corporate life, "but looking at the financial management record of PADC, it will require total overhaul of the organization for it to be able to be on its feet and financially viable again." "One request to the Department of National Defense strategic assessment and planning, if you have any plans on how to upgrade the current Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation which is not attached to the Office of the Secretary of National Defense which is supposed to be our main aviation group," Tolentino said during Wednesday's senate hearing. PADC is an attached agency under the Department of National Defense (DND) which was established on September 5, 1973, by the virtue of Presidential Decree No. 286 issued by the late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Since 2021, PADC was placed under organizational realignment with the DND's and National Security Council's (NSC) highly classified plans and programs, including but not limited to its vital functions under existing laws. Last week, Tolentino stressed that it seems PADC is underutilized by the government despite the fact that it supposedly aims to to develop indigenous capabilities in the maintenance, repair, and modification of aviation equipment.