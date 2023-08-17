ISI® Elite Training Ranks In The Top 10% Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies On The 2023 Inc. 5000 List

ISI® Elite Training is experiencing exceptional growth due to the community of Franchise Partners, Iron Nation Staff, Members, and the Headquarters Team.

ISI® Elite Training secures spot No. 457 on 2023 Inc. 5000 list, with 100% YoY growth & 100 locations open or in development nationwide.

I am incredibly proud of #IronNation for the sustained momentum we continue to see as we expand from coast to coast.” — Adam Rice, ISI® CEO & Founder

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ISIElite Training, a leader in the boutique fitness industry, announces the achievement of securing the No. 457 spot on the highly acclaimed 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. ISIElite Training has seen 100% year-over-year growth and has 100 locations open or in development across the country.Adam Rice, Founder & CEO said, “I am incredibly proud of #IronNation for the sustained momentum we continue to see as we expand from coast to coast. We could not accomplish the growth we are achieving without our Franchise Partners, teams, members, and support from our headquarters team.”Recently, ISIElite Training opened their 39th location and will continue their pursuit of awarding 125 locations by the end of 2024. ISIhas awarded locations in 15 states including: Florida, Tennessee, California, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, Arizona, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and New York. ISIElite Training continues to differentiate themselves through incorporating strength and conditioning training into a high energy boutique fitness model. With over 95% member retention, month after month record growth, and a headquarters team with over 100 years of fitness franchising experience they are poised to continue their impressive track record of growth and impact.This quarter, ISIis expecting to award an additional 40 territories. Not only do they continue to develop new locations at a record setting pace, the health of each open location continues to experience exponential year-over-year growth. Last month they set a new record as a system with a 46% increase in year-over-year gross revenue and 38% year-over-year membership growth.With their approach to blending community , athletic-based training, and quarterly challenges, ISIElite Training’s momentum of growth is undeniable. “Not only are we focused on having 400 locations open or in development by 2025, but we are even more focused and aligned on ensuring that our owners have the resources, tools, and continued support they need to see their locations reach record profitability margins,” quoted Rice, CEO of ISIElite Training.To learn more about franchising with ISIElite Training, visit www.isifranchise.com The Inc. 5000 company list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places via the Inc. 5000 Methodology.

Road to 400: A Story To Tell