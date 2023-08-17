Submit Release
Honolulu District Courthouse Closed Today

Posted on Aug 16, 2023 in News & Reports, Press Releases

HONOLULU — Kauikeaouli Hale (Honolulu District Courthouse) located at 1111 Alakea Street will be closed today for a necessary structural assessment. This is being done in an overabundance of caution as a result of inadvertent structural damage caused by a contractor working in the building yesterday evening..

All Honolulu District Court cases in courtrooms 4B, 7A, 7B, 7D, 10A, 10B, 10C, and 10D will be rescheduled.

Family Court cases scheduled to be heard in 8B, 8C, and 8D and new custody matters will be heard at Kaʻahumanu Hale on Punchbowl Street. All other matters will be rescheduled.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due on August 16, 2023 by one day to August 17. Hearings or trials that had to be cancelled shall be rescheduled to the next available date.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

