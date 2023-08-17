HCM City to create optimal conditions to attract Korean investors

VIETNAM, August 17 -

﻿﻿HCM CITY — HCM City authorities are committed to creating an optimal environment for foreign businesses, particularly those from South Korea, said a city official.

Speaking at a conference between city leaders and Korean businesses on Wednesday, Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said the city will continue to provide support to the Korean business community in the city.

South Korea is currently one of HCM City’s largest trading partners, ranking fourth out of 120 countries and territories in terms of investment.

As of today, South Korean investors have invested in 2,135 FDI projects worth more than US$5.5 billion in the city, accounting for 9.6 per cent of its total FDI.

Korean investors invest in the city’s various sectors such as wholesale and retail, automobile repair, processing and manufacturing industries, science and technology, and information and communication.

The event was organised by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) in collaboration with the Consulate General of South Korea in HCM City. — VNS