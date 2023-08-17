FY23 Full Year Results Briefing

Submit Release
BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“Allkem” or “the Company”) advises that its Full Year Results previously scheduled to be released on Friday, 18 August 2023 will now be released on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 to allow finalisation of financial statements and the Annual Report.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Acting CFO, Christian Cortes will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEST (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the same link on the homepage of Allkem’s website, www.allkem.co. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company’s website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000		 Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

 Connect

info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co
            


