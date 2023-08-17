Rico Monaco Live in San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy Poster Rico Monaco Show Posters August 17, 2023 Rico Monaco Bio Cover Photo with Band Logo 08-17-23

Rico Monaco to Mambo Rock San Bartolomeo In Galdo Italy and Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash! 2023 Tour Dates and New Single Release , Renaissance Latino

Rico Monaco to perform in Italy, Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash in Cabo Wabo, New Single Release: Renaissance Latino 09-01-23” — Rico Monaco

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rico Monaco to Mambo Rock Italy, Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash, FL, & NY! 2023 Tour Dates and New Single Release

Rico Monaco is honored to be performing in his Grandparents hometown of San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy in Piazza Garibaldi with an all Italian backing band. BACKSTORY: His Grandfather, opera singer Giuseppe Monaco immigrated to the USA in the early 1900’s after serving in the Italian Army in Africa as a bugler. He then served in the US Military during WWI as a bugler as well but unfortunately received a dose of Mustard Gas in France. After returning to the New York City settling in the Bronx he performed at The Metropolitan Opera House in NYC and did sing in the choir behind world famous Enrico Caruso. He was lead tenor on many productions in the city but ended up living the last 25 years of his life in a Veterans Hospital in NYC and was unable to continue to pursue his career. This adds a great deal of personal importance to this show for Rico and it should open up Italy/Europe for more shows in the coming years.

New Single Release September 1, 2023: Renaissance Latino, this is a classic RMB stylized fusion of Rock & Latin music that will be about being a musician of Italian-Latin heritage in this ever changing musical world. RMB released 4 original singles in the past year which are available on all music platforms.

Rico Monaco Band is a fusion of Rock and Latin music . They have performed to rave reviews around the world, won many awards for their album and original song releases, RMB YouTube channel has had over 2 Million Views,, appeared on morning TV shows, headlined shows at festivals/concerts, and opened for numerous national acts in some of the best venues. Rico’s exposure to Jazz, Fusion, Latin, Caribbean music and culture has greatly influenced his music. This led to his working with Tito Puente Jr. and his creating a unique blend of high powered American Rock and Latin music. Rico Monaco is an artist/songwriter, guitarist, producer, and band leader that is recognized internationally.

Shows:

September 7: Piazza Garibaldi, San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy 9 PM

October 10 & 12: Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash, Cabo Wabo Cantina, Mexico 9PM

October 12: Amigos De Los Ninos Charity Benefit Cerritos MX 12 to 5 PM Showtime: PM 3:30

October 21: Fiesta De Mi Gente in Mt Dora, FL Tickets TBA RMB Show: 6:45 PM to 8:15 PM

November 2: Fredsters in Maitland FL Tickets Here

November 18: Lake Nona Jazz Festival, Lake Nona, FL

December 8: Glen Cove Long Island NY at My Father’s Place Legendary Venue Tickets

Links:

Rico Monaco Band Website

www.youtube.com/ricomonacoband

www.facebook.com/ricomonacoband

Rico Monaco Band 2 Minute Promo