Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses that Occurred in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the District.

In each of the below offenses, the suspects grabbed the victim’s property and fled the scene.

Attempt Robbery (Snatch): On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 9:58 am, in the 1300 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-126-967

Robbery (Snatch): On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 10:00 am, in the 6400 block of 13 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-126-963

Robbery (Force & Violence): On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 6:43 am, at Hobart Street and Warder Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-126-886

Robbery (Force & Violence): On Friday, August 4, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am, in the 2000 block of Jackson Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-127-002

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

