Mayor Bowser to Provide Public Safety Situational Update

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, August 17 at 11 am, Mayor Bowser will provide a situational update on public safety. The Mayor will be joined by the City Administrator and her Administration’s public safety leadership to provide updates on recent policy changes and trends and to announce upcoming initiatives.

WHEN:  
Thursday, August 17 at 11 am  

WHO: 
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Kevin Donahue, City Administrator
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Pamela A. Smith, Acting Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department 

WHERE:  
Marion S. Barry Jr. Building – Old Council Chambers
441 4th Street NW

*Closest Metro: Judiciary Square Station*
*Closest Bikeshare: 4th & D Street NW*

 Media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. 

 The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter. 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

