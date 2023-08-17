Mayor Bowser to Provide Public Safety Situational Update

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, August 17 at 11 am, Mayor Bowser will provide a situational update on public safety. The Mayor will be joined by the City Administrator and her Administration’s public safety leadership to provide updates on recent policy changes and trends and to announce upcoming initiatives.

WHEN:

Thursday, August 17 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Kevin Donahue, City Administrator

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Pamela A. Smith, Acting Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department

WHERE:

Marion S. Barry Jr. Building – Old Council Chambers

441 4th Street NW

