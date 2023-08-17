Suspects and vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 2400 Block of Market Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:15 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects approached the victim and brandished a handgun. The suspects took property and fled the scene.

The suspects and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the pictures below: