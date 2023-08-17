Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,349 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 2400 Block of Market Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:15 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects approached the victim and brandished a handgun. The suspects took property and fled the scene.

 

The suspects and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the pictures below: