Cordiant Launches its Hi-Fidelity Chatbot That Resolves a Whopping 98% of Guest Requests For Resorts and Hotels

Couple messaging a hotel running Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot

The Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot converses with guests in a thoughtful human-like manner, making their experience more personalized and engaging.

Our goal is to pioneer a new era for resorts and hotels through a chatbot that resolves 98% of the guest queries, and also effectively eliminating the need for live agents.” — Dilip Radhakrishnan, Founder and Head of Strategy at Cordiant