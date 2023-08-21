Cordiant Launches its Hi-Fidelity Chatbot That Resolves a Whopping 98% of Guest Requests For Resorts and Hotels
The Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot converses with guests in a thoughtful human-like manner, making their experience more personalized and engaging.
Our goal is to pioneer a new era for resorts and hotels through a chatbot that resolves 98% of the guest queries, and also effectively eliminating the need for live agents.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cordiant, a global provider of Generative AI consulting and development services, proudly announces the launch of its hi-fidelity Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot for resorts and hotels worldwide. This solution is being offered with a 98% Service Level Agreement (SLA) for request resolution, and effectively eliminates the need for live agents.
— Dilip Radhakrishnan, Founder and Head of Strategy at Cordiant
The Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot, developed by Cordiant's team of expert engineers and AI specialists, has been meticulously designed to deliver seamless, personalized interactions with hotel guests throughout the guest life cycle, from the time they are researching a hotel for their next stay thru pre-stay, in-stay and post-checkout. The Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot is built on the latest advancements in Generative AI and enables prompt and accurate responses to inquiries, requests, and complaints, ensuring an exquisite level of service that satisfies even the most discerning guests.
"Diving into the heart of Japanese hospitality, Omotenashi, we proudly introduce the Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot," says Dilip Radhakrishnan, Founder and Head of Strategy at Cordiant. "Our goal is to pioneer a new era for resorts and hotels through a chatbot that resolves 98% of the guest queries, and also effectively eliminating the need for live agents."
"Efficiency is paramount," Radhakrishnan emphasizes. "Our chatbot is designed to promptly address guest requests, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience. Guests can rest assured that their needs will be handled promptly and professionally."
Cordiant's commitment to excellence is exemplified by its dedication to continuous innovation. "We believe in perpetual improvement," notes Radhakrishnan. "Feedback from guests and hotel staff guides us as we refine and expand the chatbot's capabilities. This customer-centric approach ensures our technology evolves in sync with industry needs."
Dennis Paul, Founder and Chief Customer Advocate at Cordiant expressed excitement about the launch of the Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot, stating, "This chatbot is a game-changer for hospitality. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation, providing resorts and hotels with very effective tools to elevate their guest experiences. Our team is readily available to provide further information, arrange interviews, or schedule product demonstrations."
Cordiant's Omotenashi Ask Me Anything Chatbot marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of hotel guest service. With its 98% SLA for request resolution and unwavering dedication to excellence, Cordiant is empowering resorts and hotels to deliver a new standard of hospitality in the digital age. By seamlessly blending technology and human touch, Cordiant is shaping the future of guest experiences, ensuring every stay is memorable, efficient, and truly exceptional.
About Cordiant:
Bengaluru-headquartered Cordiant is a global provider of Generative AI consulting and development services. It has a bouquet of customer-facing and employee-facing SaaS applications built on Generative AI. The Cordiant platform is ideal for building and deploying Generative AI applications in quick time atop LLMs like OpenAI’s GPT. For more information, please visit www.cordiant.com.
