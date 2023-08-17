FEMA Opens First Disaster Recovery Center on Maui

Maui residents who were affected by the recent wildfires can now apply for federal disaster assistance at a joint Disaster Recovery Center that opened today at the University of Hawaii Maui College, 310 W. Ka’ahumanu Avenue, Kahului, Hawaii.

Survivors can speak to FEMA specialists, get assistance registering for disaster assistance, get in touch with voluntary organizations and have access to other federal and state resources from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. HST seven days a week.

Specialists at the center can also direct you to operators who can communicate in many languages. The center has printed materials in multiple languages.

Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

FEMA continues to work closely with state, county and federal partners to aid active response efforts and to help survivors in Maui jumpstart their recovery.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available at the recovery center to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans. These loans are offered to homeowners and renters, business owners and private nonprofits.