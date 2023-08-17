Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for Hawaii

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Hawaii to supplement response and recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on Aug. 8, 2023, and continuing.

The President authorized the federal cost share to be increased from 75% to 100% for 30 days within the first 120 days of the state’s choosing. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County and assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawaii County.

For the latest information on Hawaii Wildfires, visit fema.gov.

